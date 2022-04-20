The Oberoi reopens hotels in Mumbai

New Delhi: Oberoi Hotels & Resorts reopens properties in Mumbai from 8th of July. The Oberoi, Trident Nariman Point and Trident Bandra Kurla have taken all necessary precautions recommended by the World Health Organization and Ministry of Tourism guidelines, to further enhance hygiene and safety standards at the properties.

The group has partnered with Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, to validate and review measures. The fleet of hotel owned and operated cars are thoroughly sanitised before and after each trip. The accompanying chauffeurs, like all employees, have guest safety and wellbeing as their highest priority. Staff at the hotels are meticulously sanitising their hands, and wearing disposable gloves and face masks at all times. They also have their body temperatures checked daily before starting work. This is something that all guests will also be requested to permit, before entering our premises.

Safety features include:

Contactless Check-in

An e-mail with a link to register online and submit photo identity proofs is sent to guests prior to arrival to facilitate a contactless check-in. Government mandated self-declaration forms are available through a QR code/URL displayed at the Front Desk which the guests can easily access on their personal devices for a completely contactless arrival experience.

Contactless Check-out

Invoices are made available to guests on their personal devices through e-mail along with a digital payment link to minimise contact in the check-out experience.

QR code display at Concierge

Local maps

Places of interest

Information about the city

Contactless Dining

QR code to access to menus or an iPad menu which is sanitized after every guest usage.

Contactless dining option is available in the restaurants for guests.

For the convenience of guests, all dishes will be pre-portioned as per the number of diners on the table.

Option of contactless payments is available.

--IANS

