The NIA apprehends a suspect in the ambush of the Assam Rifles commandant's convoy

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced that it had apprehended a suspect who had been evading capture since an ambush on the Commandant of Assam Rifles' convoy.

The suspect is Machukring Zamshim Shimray, also known as Ningkham.

The case concerns the attack by a gang of armed terrorists on the 46th Batallion Assam Rifles convoy on November 13, 2021, close to Sialsih village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Seven people were affected by the incident, including Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and young boy, four other Assam Rifles soldiers, and six other soldiers.

Initial charges in this case were filed under sections 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326, 34 of the IPC, Section 25 (1-C) of the Arms Act, Sections 10, 16, 18, 20, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, as well as Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Later, the NIA took up the investigation into the issue.

"A joint team of the NIA, Assam Rifles, and Assam Police carried out a special operation on November 5 and detained Machukring Ningkham from Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East District, Manipur, for whom the NIA had offered a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh. The accused was intimately involved in the ambush and was a cadre with the Manipur Naga Peoples' Front "NIA personnel stated.

The matter is currently the subject of more study.

(Inputs from Agencies)