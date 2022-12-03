The Name Chapter, the latest album series from TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is released

Seoul (The Hawk): Through their official social media accounts, the K-pop group "TOMORROW X TOGETHER," which consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, released the concept trailer for "The Name Chapter."

The new chapter depicts youngsters struggling with temptation by continuing the narratives from "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter."

The five members give a fanciful and creative performance in the recently released video.

Together, TOMORROW X and a strange blue space. A devil-like apparition appears and kisses the glass in his hand. The group members soar into the air as fire breaks out. They are subsequently taken into a pitch-black area where they encounter creatures who resemble them exactly.

The five cast members appear to awaken from their nightmares and return to reality near the end of the concept teaser. However, the chamber in which they live has been uprooted, hovering far above the ground, and tilting sharply.

The boys make several attempts to hang onto the familiar place before deciding on their own to leap into the outside world.

The concept trailer for "The Name Chapter" makes use of holograms projected over sharkstooth scrim screens as well as other varied visual methods.

Recently, six categories on Billboard's 2022 Year-End charts, including the Billboard 200, included Gen Z's "it" lads.

