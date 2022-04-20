The #MercuryTransit Of 11 Nov 2019

Transits of planets across the disc of the Sun are very fascinating. From the Earth, we can see only the planets Mercury and Venus doing that. It is the combined effect of their distances, the orbital period and the inclination, that we can see only 13 transits of Mercury in a century and 12 of Venus in a millennium. As tiny black dots the planets appear to enter and move across the disc of the Sun east to west. The planetary transits have held great importance in early telescopic astronomy.

The last transit of Mercury took place on 9 May 2016. On 11 November 2019 next, Mercury will be seen to move across the disc of the Sun yet again. The transit is to last 5h29m and will be witnessed, in part or full, from West Asia, Africa, West Europe, South America, eastern parts of North America and southern tip of Greenland.

Most of India will miss the event except for the western-most coastal areas of Gujarat, and Lakshadweep from where just the ingress is possible to be seen. There, it will begin only a few minutes before the Sun sets. The planet's angular diameter (9.95 arcseconds), being about 1/195th of the Sun's (1938.67 arcseconds) is so small that it will be impossible to see by the naked eye against the bright disc of the Sun. A telescopic arrangement should be used to project image of the Sun on a screen. It will show Mercury as a tiny black dot enter the bright disc of the Sun. If the line of sight is clear, the best places to view the ingress are Dwarka, Naliya, Porbandar and the neighbourhood. If you miss this, the next one is on 13 Nov 2032 only.

DO NOT VIEW THE SUN DIRECTLY, OR, THROUGH A TELESCOPE WITHOUT PROPER FILTER. #asipoec