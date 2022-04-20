The Mega Gift Guide for your real life superhero

New Delhi: During the ongoing crisis, your dad is probably more stressed out then he''s letting up on. With the responsisbity of the family and of business and work, the load that your father is carrying might be weighing him down. But as a child it''s your duty to perk up his mood, pamper and indulge him, and just basically make him feel special.

If your not the kind who can bake a cake, fret not, this list has some real winners:

1. Havells Rechargeable 4-in-1 Multi-Grooming Kit

It comes with a detail trimmer, U-shape trimmer, T-shape trimmer and foil shaver. Each trimmer has a particular set of function like the detail trimmer is for sharp detailing in difficult areas around the beard, the U-shape trimmer ensures precise beard, neck and side-burn styling, the foil shaver to clean small areas around cheeks and chin, while a neat and stylish hair-cut can be achieved by the T-shape trimmer. With 90 minutes of full charge the kit ensures 90 minutes of run time, which is equivalent to 15+ trimming sessions in both cord and cordless conditions. Price: Rs 2,995

2. Jabra Elite Active 75t

Designed for an active lifestyle, these fully waterproof, sweatproof, dust and sweat resistant, Elite Active 75t earphones have an extended battery life by 89 per cent (up to 28 hours). The device is 22 per cent smaller than its predecessor, with enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, coupled with first-class noise isolation. Improve your overall experience with all the customization options in Sound+. It delivers great connectivity, calls & music experience, offering incredible clarity of sound for conversations as well as for sports use, in two shades - Navy and Copper Black (Amazon exclusive).

Price : Rs 16,999

3. Dyson supersonic hair dryer

It uses intelligent heat control to maintain an optimum temperature, helping to prevent extreme heat damage. Less damaged hair reflects light in a single direction, making the hair appear shiny. Fast drying. No extreme heat. Engineered for different hair types. Prices start from Rs 28,900, available at www.dyson.in

4. A Fujifilm camera: Instax mini LiPlay

The all new instax mini LiPlay boasts of cutting-edge features like LCD display screen and wireless connectivity that enables one to print photos directly from their smartphone. It is not just a camera; it is a printer as well. Priced at Rs 13,799 at instax.in

5. Gardening set

Tools and other gardening gifts have always been perfect for Father''s Day. If your dad loves to sink his hands into the dirt and spend hours creating the perfect garden oasis, he''d love a gardening tool kit for his special day.

Priced at Rs 2,599 at Flipkart

6. instax SQUARE SQ10

All dads, whether new turned or old ones, have in common, is their love for cameras and capturing memories of your childhood or milestones you achieve in your life. The instax SQ10 model is especially designed to help one express their creativity in an instant, with stunning direct prints from the new hybrid instax SQUARE SQ10. This camera lets one capture those ''once in a lifetime'' memories and moments beautifully, in a stylish square format. Price: INR ? 14,299

7. instax SHARE SP-2

Create Instax prints from precious memories in your smartphone. Users can select best shots from smartphones and get Instax prints by just transferring the shots from the instax SHARE app to SP-2 via Wi-Fi connection. Users can also print Images from to Instagram and Facebook accounts. Price: MRP - SP Gold - ?12,869.00, SP Silver ?12,649 (Inclusive of all taxes)

8. Desklite Rizzutto 6 W 5 K Blu

This minimalist desk lamp is part of the Quint Essence Lighting Theme by Havells with simplicity at its core. It comes with eyesoft technology which ensures an optimal distribution of light on the desk without causing glare to the eyes. It is equipped with a touch based on/off switch and a touch sensor to change the brightness of the light. The desk lamp also has a night light function. This thoughtful present is sure to brighten up your father''s home office/study room. Price: Rs 2,420

9. OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

It''s been years since fathers have been bringing home the bacon and buying us our first mobile phones and gadgets, but now it''s time we return the favour while keeping them trendy and up to date with the best in the market. If you are looking for a device that offers the smoothest experience, best design, speeds, a top-of the line processor and more at a competitive price, look no further than OnePlus''s latest flagship launch The OnePlus 8 and the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro. Priced between Rs 44,999 and Rs 59,999; Available on Amazon and on oneplus.in

10. Tracking device

Letstrack tracking device LT premium helps you track your friends, family, vehicles, employees as well as colleagues with the real-time tracking. The device offers great connectivity even in the most remote areas with unstable networks, a handy thing for the detective dad. Priced at Rs 8,999, available at www.letstrack.in

Grooming Gear

1. Aloe, Kewra & White Willow After Shave Gel

A cooling combination of Aloe, Kewra & White Willow extracts, this After Shave Gel is from organic and all-natural skin care brand, Mantra Herbal, deeply rooted in the ancient science of Ayurveda. Aloe Vera naturally calms irritated skin and White Willow bark extracts with its astringent and anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated skin and even out shaving bumps leaving the skin naturally moisturised. Priced at Rs 850

2. Clove & Cinnamon Herbal Body Massage Oil

A cold-processed nourishing and strengthening oil by Mantra Herbal that relaxes, reanimates, rejuvenates and promotes a feeling of overall wellbeing. Ashwagandha & Tagarare a relaxing combination of essential herbs that provide relief & comfort. Sesame Oil, Shatavari & Bala tighten & smoothen the skin. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin-C, a powerful anti-oxidant. Essential oil of Cinnamon and Clove provide a natural fragrance and give a warm sensation when massaged into the body. Preserves skin moisture without being greasy. Priced at Rs 950

3. Ultimate Shave Gift Set

With personal grooming limitations due to social distancing, you can gift your dad a luxurious shaving kit. This Bombay Shaving kit is pocket-friendly and has all the beard grooming essentials your dad needs to kick-start his beard care routine. From natural beard oils to a moustache wax this kit contains everything one needs to care for facial hair and to maintain any kind of beard style. Price: INR 1,360

4. Clay it Cool Face masks

Daily Detox face mask- Charcoal Powder, due to its absorbent nature, helps detoxify, cleanse and brighten skin complexion.The lactic acid helps draw impurities while gently hydrating and softening skin. Price: INR 599, Available at: Nykaa.com

5. Skin Secrets Mask Sheet

Introducing Nykaa Skin Secrets Sheet Masks, where touted beauty secrets from the soils of India meet the cutting-edge technology of Korea. Carefully chosen, we bring you 21 variants that are specially made to target all your skin concerns. Price: INR100 Available at: Nykaa.com

6. Fresh and energizing fragrance

Engage recently announced the launch of its first range of premium perfumes Engage L''Amante, made exquisitely in France. Engage L''Amante for Men is a fresh and energizing fragrance with juicy citrus and fresh mints enveloping woody and marine notes. Vanilla and Tonka beans bring sensibility and elegance to this masculine fragrance. Priced at Rs 999 for 75 ml, online at Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa.

7. Pigmentation Reducing Cream

A light textured cream by Kaya that helps reduce dark spots, age spots, tanning and pigmentation marks. Contains highly potent actives like Azelaic and Phytic acid that not only help to reduce pigmentation spots but also prevent further darkening of skin. Dermatologically tested to be hypo-allergenic. Price at Rs 1,160, available at shop.kaya.in

8. Energising Skincare Kit

Reenergise his skincare routine with the cleansing and moisturising treats in The Body Shop''s uplifting Gent''s Energising Skincare Kit. The products are enriched with guarana seeds from Brazil and green coffee beans from Ethiopia. Complete with a stylish, reusable cork toiletries bag, it''s the ultimate skincare gift for men this Christmas. Price at Rs 2,740, available online and on stores

9. Hydrating eye cream

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Eye Cream is gentle, light moisturizer that revives the delicate skin around the eye. This quick-absorbing eye cream hydrates as it plumps and helps erase fine dry lines, leaving the eye area soft, smooth and refreshed for up to 24 hours Priced at Rs 3,750, available online and in stores

10. The Body Shop Soft Skin Shaving Kit

Keep skin soft and smooth with this gentleman''s shaving kit. Lather up with the brush and skin-soothing Shaving Cream, enriched with maca root from Peru and Community Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico. Shave. Rinse. Towel dry. Feel seriously moisturised. It''s the perfect grooming gift for your father. Priced at Rs 2,140 at all Body Shop stores and its website.

11 & 12 Schwarzkopf''s professional range of haircare for men will have your dad singing in the shower. Gift him the Schwarzkopf''s Professional Osis+ Magic Anti Frizz Shine Serum, 50ml - Rs 950 and Schwarzkopf Professional GoodBye Yellow, 300ml Rs 950, 1000ml Rs 1650

13 to 16 Dermalogica''s choice for men

Special Cleansing Gel Soap-free, foaming gel cleanses all skin conditions. Refreshing lather thoroughly removes impurities, without disturbing the skin''s natural moisture balance. dis iconic cleanser, which contains naturally-foaming Quillaja Saponaria, gently rinses away toxins and debris to leave skin feeling smooth and clean. Lightweight and mild enough to use every day, it also features calming Balm Mint and Lavender extracts to soothe the skin. MRP - Rs 2375

Daily Microfoliant Achieve brighter, smoother skin every day with this iconic exfoliating powder. Rice-based powder activates upon contact with water, releasing Papain, Salicylic Acid and Rice Enzymes to polish skin to perfection. A Skin Brightening Complex of Phytic Acid from Rice Bran, White Tea and Licorice helps balance uneven skin tone while a super-soothing blend of Colloidal Oatmeal and Allantoin calms skin. Gentle enough for daily use. MRP - 3495

Active Moist Sheer, easy-to-apply Active Moist formula contains Silk Amino Acids and a unique combination of plant extracts that help improve skin texture and combat surface dehydration. MRP - Rs.2480

Protection 50 Sport SPF 50 This sheer solar protection treatment defends against prolonged skin damage from UV light and environmental assault. Oleosome microspheres help enhance SPF performance and counteract moisture loss triggered by extended daylight exposure. Lightweight formula helps neutralize damage and bind moisture to skin without a greasy after-feel. MRP - Rs.2695

In good Spirits

A good whisky is a fixture on every bar, especially if your dad fancies fine liquor. Make sure the one you give him counts. Find out if he relishes luxury blended scotches or he enjoys his whisky smooth like the Irish.

1. Chivas Regal 18YO

Chivas Regal 18-Year-Old is a uniquely rich and multi-layered blend that includes over twenty of Scotland''s rarest single malt Scotch whiskies. The complex whisky is refined and matured for 18 years; every drop evokes 85 different flavour notes. The incredible whisky is an exceptional creation of the master blender, it accentuates a velvety, dark chocolate palate, yields to elegant floral notes and a wisp of sweet, mellow smokiness. Price: Delhi- INR 5,860; Mumbai- INR 12,000

2. Jameson Caskmates

An initial aroma of freshly cut hay is complemented by a crisp orchard fruit character - green apples and pears, with a twist of lime zest. Mild pot still spices appear, deepening from green tea to hazelnut and milk chocolate. The initial sweet mouth coating typical of the Irish pot still inclusion is quickly complemented by the subtle touch of hops and cocoa beans from the beer cask finish. The finish is long and sweet with milk chocolate and butterscotch. Price: Delhi - INR 2,950; Mumbai - INR 4,200; Bangalore - INR 4,200

3. Pre-made mixers

Mixers that go into our signature cocktails delivered to your dad right at your doorstep. Add these mixers straight to his drink and treat your father with some of his favourite cocktails. Ranging from the fiery Bloody Mary to the sweet and comforting Pina Colada and the refreshing Dope Martini, our mixers menu has it all. And if he''s teetotaler, just add ice to these mixers and have the perfect mocktails. Price - INR 150 per mixer. Aviability- Select outposts, SOCIAL via Zomato & Swiggy

4. Glenfiddich 18YO

The truly phenomenal Glenfiddich 18-year-old is special in its expression as the malt is not just of eighteen years of care and attention, but of whisky-making craft and knowledge passed down through generations. Every batch is incredibly special as they are individually numbered and carefully watched over, much like our fathers have done for us. Spend an evening relishing the extraordinary consistency and character from an intense marrying period, with a warming, distinguished finish. Prepared in small batches of no more than 150 casks, Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old is a robust and full-bodied single malt whisky, yet remains remarkably soft, rounded and long lasting. Experience a classic rich Glenfiddich with luxurious dried fruit, candy peel and date flavours overlaid with elegant oak notes. The bottle is encased in a premium bitter chocolate coloured box, embossed with the instantly recognisable Glenfiddich gold stag and finished with luxurious gold foil detail. The stylish packaging celebrates the superior single malt it contains and makes an ideal gift for the whisky aficionado. Price - Rs 15,500 (Mumbai)

5. The Glenlivet 12YO

This is one of Speyside''s definitive malts. Deceptively complex, The Glenlivet 12 is one of the classiest, most sophisticated malts. This whisky has been called a lot of things in its time: smooth, fruity, complex, sophisticated, entertaining, classic. Representing The Glenlivet'' s signature style, this classic malt is first matured in traditional oak, before spending time in American oak casks which impart notes of vanilla and gives the whisky it''s distinctive smoothness. The mineral-rich water that comes from Josie''s Well helps form the flavours during mashing and fermentation, whilst the specific height and width of the copper stills add a delicate yet complex character. Price- Rs 3500(Delhi) Price- Rs 7200( Mumbai)

6. Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This Father''s Day, let Bowmore Aged 12 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, from Beam Suntory, be a worthy companion to the epitome of class and quiet sophistication synonymous with every father. The Whisky is a delicate blend of citrus notes and mellow honey, teasing the brand''s trademark peat smoke notes all the way. The Whisky is available across all major cities. Priced from Rs 3,200 to Rs 7,500/-

Fashion Forward

Something useful for the days to come, when he gets back to work from office.

1 & 8 Ted Baker Accessories

Every piece has been crafted keeping in perspective fashion and functionality alike in colours and styles that ensures to give your father that perfect look that he seeks for a day out and about, noon brunch or day out. Add a wave of freshness and vibrancy to your Daddy''s closet with the endless offering from the SS20 collection.

2. Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80

Marvellously combining elegance, sportsmanship and high performance, the Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 has been designed for lovers of water sports and style. Extremely accurate thanks to its Powermatic 80 movement offering an 80-hour power reserve, the emerald-coloured newcomer is a delicate and elegant addition to the collection. Price: INR 52,500/- Availability: On Myntra

3. Fossil Automatic watch

This watch that redefines timeless design on the wrist is an absolute essential for every dad''s wardrobe. From work meetings to family dinners, this beauty is the best gift for the best dad. The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that is powered by the motion of one''s wrist. The exhibition case back provides a view into the inner workings of the watch while the jewels reduce friction and improve accuracy. Available in 7 beautifully crafted designs this watch range retails for INR 13,495 - INR 18,495/-

4. Fossil smartwatch

Packed with the goodness of being the perfect digital companion for your dad, the Gen5 includes a Heart Rate Monitor along with Google Fit to help him keep a track of his health metrics, set new goals and achieve them. Priced at Rs 22,995 and above, available on www.fossil.in, and Fossil retail stores

5 & 6 Handmade Shoes

Looking for a classic with a twist? These lace up handmade shoes by JOE SHU exude European elegance and the croco pattern toe brings in the twist. Price: 11,990. Moccasins With an incredible Ostrich finish, these shoes are the modern take on the classic-slip on. The antique buckle detailing on the ramp of the shoe personifies the exquisite craftsmanship that went into it. The elegant construction has been finished with a comfortable Microlite sole for durability. The pair has been hand painted with extreme precision and a well-defined chord stitch, making it an absolute classic. Price: 3,995 /- Available at : https://joeshu.com/

7. Genes Lecoanet Hemant Whether

Surprise your first superhero with a timeless curation of wardrobe staples by Genes Lecoanet Hemant Whether he is the dapper professional running the show over Zoom calls or the classic cool one, who is not only a sports buff but also loves to cook you a storm, indulge him in fashion staples that are timeless for every occasion. Pricing ranges between: INR 2500 - INR 8000. Available for delivery and on a special discount of 30% across the brand''s official website:www.geneslecoanethemant.com

9. Numero Uno loafers

Who doesn''t want comfort with style. Made of Soft Eva Sole, these elegant loafers will completely blend well with your formal and semi-formal look ensuring all day comfort. Priced at Rs 3,500 onwards, available on all online platforms and stores

10. Athleisure and casual wear

This Father''s Day, ditch giving your dad a formal shirt, wallet, a tie, or a belt, rather gift him athleisure wear for his casual, everyday look. With him running errands apart from the usual office work, this is just what he requires now. Priced from Rs 1,959 on Flipkart.

11. Alberto Torresi -- Austin Brown & Caner Formal Shoes

Show your father this solicitous essential from the Alberto Torresi -- Austin Brown & Caner Formal Shoes from the evening Soiree edit that can be worn by your dad at a family dinner or any ceremonial occasion. Priced at Rs 7,999, available at www.albertotorresi.com

12. UNIQLO Linen shirt

This season make your father experience modern style with the unique character and extraordinary feel of 100% high-quality European linen, offered by UNIQLO. Priced at Rs 1,990-2,490, available at UNIQLO Stores at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, DLF Avenue Saket and DLF CyberHub

13. Benetton Linen Slub Blazer

Gift your father this elegant yet stylish Linen Sub Blazer by United Colors of Benetton''s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Priced at Rs 6,999, available at all Benetton stores Pan India

14. Denim Jacket

This Zip-Up Utility Denim Jacket by Koovs is the best bet for your father if he is a denim fan. Priced at Rs 2599, available on the website.

15. Titan On Trend Watch

A modern classic in silver with a multi-function dial, this Titan On Trend watch adds to the perfect workwear. Housed beautifully in a round stainless steel case, is the silver dial paired wonderfully with the classic green leather strap with buckle lock for the ideal fit. Just strap it around and let your watch shout out your style. Price - Rs 7,995/- Availability - World of Titan stores and https://www.titan.co.in/

16. Titan Automatic Watch

This full skeleton automatic watch for men from Titan features a silver white dial with rose gold accents. The aesthetics are inspired by the fast-paced lifestyle of

a man who is sophisticated, smart and tough. Price - Rs 13,995/- Availability - World of Titan stores across India and https://www.titan.co.in/

17. Farvin - Nebula by Titan

An amalgam of Persian and Italian influence, Farzin encapsulates simplicity at its best. Designed to represent the inverted dome of the Deccan architecture, the 3D dial is enclosed in a reverse tapered solid 18K Gold case. Onyx inserted stone adds further richness to this sophisticated timepiece. Price - Rs 1,60,000/- Availability - World of Titan stores across India and https://www.titan.co.in/

18. BouncePLUS by Hush Puppies

Get the best of both Style and Comfort with the flexible #KnitJoggers by Hush Puppies. With the energizing combo of the footbed and midsole cushioning, feel the bounce in every step with the all-new BouncePLUS by Hush Puppies. Price: Rs 6,999

19. WorkEssentails from Hush Puppies

Wear comfort in different shades and styles. The new #WorkEssentails from Hush Puppies are fitted with Bounce footbed to make you feel the bounce in every step. Price: Rs 6,999/- Available at select HP stores

11. Sunglass by Versace - SS20 Collection

Contemporary shield sunglasses with a dynamic flat wrap cylindrical shield lens and flat metal top rim. The style features ultra-wide temples embellished with a Medusa Halo emblem. The modern style is available in gold or black with grey lenses, and silver with light grey mirror silver lenses. Price on request, available at Sunglass Hut

12. Men''s bracelets

Gift your father this men''s bracelet crafted in sterling silver with a gold plated tone and assymetrically design by Izaara. Price on request, availability online at www.amazon.in, www.amazon.com www.tatacliq.com and www.izaara.in

13. Studded Cuff-links

This precious cuff-links by ANMOL are crafted in 18 K gold and set with tsavorites and round brilliant diamonds. Price on request, available at www.anmoljewellers.in

Goodies Galore

1. Zoet Dessert gift box

Zoet Dessert, the brainchild of Sana and Geeta Bector, is delivering special gift boxes for Father''s Day. Chocolate Trio Box (Includes - Almond crunch ice cream cake, Chocolate oreo ice cream cake, Coffee cabana ice cream cake Fruit Trio Box (Includes - Sicilian cassata ice cream cake, Mango kulfi ice cream cake, Blueberry cheesecake ice cream cake Father''s Day Signature Box. *The box can also be customised as per your requirements with a message for your dad. Aviability www.zoetdesserts.com

2. Personalised gifts

This father''s day, one can make his/her dad feel special with Personalised whiskey glasses by Fern and Petals. Price: Rs 999 (set of two)

3. The Mighty pen

You can gift this Brescia''Rollerball pen in red carbon fibre, palladium plated by Chopard. Price on request, available online and at stores

4. A guide to parenting: Dadding It

Bestselling parenting author Rob Kemp (The Expectant Dad''s Survival Guide) delivers the ultimate guide to navigating your child''s life milestones (0 months to early adulthood) and offers advice on how fathers can best play a lasting, impactful or at least vaguely useful role in it. ''Dadding It: Landmark Moments in Your Life as a Father and How to Survive Them'' is priced at Rs 599 and is published by Bloomsbury. Available on e-commerce sites.

5. Audible subscription

This year, with social distancing and everyone staying in, why not give your dad the best tool to entertain himself, in a new format with Audible. Whether your dad is a book lover, an on-the-go person or always trying to find new information and content to listen to, Audiobooks are a great fit. Listen to books and content in comedy, drama, thrillers or motivational listening genres. Users can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Audible.in, which extends to a 90-day free trial for Amazon Prime members. Post the trial, it is available at Rs 199/month. Audible Suno is available on Android for free.

