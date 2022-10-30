The longest flyover in J&K is prepared and awaits inauguration

Jammu (The Hawk): The longest flyover in Jammu and Kashmir has been built and is currently awaiting an official opening.

This 4.6 km flyover, which connects Kanal Head and Ganesh Vihar Mithi in close proximity to the Directorate of School Education Jammu, was constructed on the Jammu-Akhnoor road. Even though it is finished, the people have not yet received a formal dedication.

The construction company is awaiting an official inaugurator from the Indian government.

The Union Ministry of Roads and Highways has contracted Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to work on the road widening project, which has a total cost of Rs 1,345 crore and has been broken down into four packages.

Under Package II, the flyover was built, and under Package III, 60% of the construction had been finished.

The longest canal head in Jammu and Kashmir, the Tagnesh Vihar Mithi flyover, was finished fast and without a single mishap, according to S.P. Sangwan, general manager of the Project Monitoring Unit Jammu-Akhnoor.

Beginning in November 2018, the development project was halted for nearly two years as residents of a few Palura village filed a High Court petition. In January 2021, ownership of the flyover's land was changed. Due to the global Covid outbreak, there was a shortage of both labour and materials, including oxygen cylinders for welding, but the firm managed to finish the project on September 15th, 2022.

Structures were demolished during this phase, a water supply line was moved, and underground 11 and 33 kV VHT line cabling was moved. The project was given to M/S Singhala Construction Company, who spent Rs 274 crore building the 4.6 km long flyover with eight lanes, including four service lanes.

