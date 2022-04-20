The left takes on the TMC, BJP

Reduce the margin of seats for both TMC, BJP and don't let either of them form government in Bengal: Left leader Surjya Kanta Mishra

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Left Front has always been saying that the ruling party in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a tacit understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the ruling party at the Centre.



The Left Front formed Samyukta Morcha, an electoral alliance with the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the assembly election in Bengal.

Taking at a press meet in Kolkata, CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, made his party's stand very clear that is only one dependable alternative for the people of Bengal and that is the Samyukta Morcha. Talking about the allegations and counter allegations made by both the BJP and the TMC, Mishra said, "There is some amount of truth in the allegations made by the ruling parties, both in the state and at the Centre, against each other. That also goes on to prove that the ruling party in state had taken favours from the Centre and the ruling party in New Delhi has also given those favours to the state's ruling party, said.

Mishra alleged that both the Trinamool Congress in Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party, at the Centre, are different sides of the same coin. "The chief minister of west Bengal, Mamata Banerjee says her fight is against the BJP and not the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). We all know that the BJP runs under instructions from the RSS and is part of the Sangh parivar (family). The rule on election-day is that the central forces will check the EPIC of the voters. But the ruling party in state objected to that. In the last couple of elections, I have seen that the Election Commission has agreed to this. What will you say to this? This is concession to each other. We have all along been saying that voting for the TMC is equal to voting for the BJP," said Mishra.

Pointing out to the incident on Thursday, where an Indian Secular Front supporter was picked up by the Trinamool supporters, taken to their party office in South 24-Parganas and beaten badly, Mishra said, "Considering, what we have seen in the last 10 years that how the ruling party has been torturing the opposition party workers, this is nothing new. Our party workers have also been on the receiving end of this."

Cast doubts on the functioning of the Election commission of India (ECI), Mishra wondered if the frequent replacement of election officials has had led to any improvement in the state of violence. He also expressed his reservations on the EVMs (electronic voter machine) and VVPATs (voter verification paper audit trail). "Our party general secretary Sitaram Yechury had written to the EC that the machines are all handled by private companies. The process is that what the voter votes in the EVM gets transferred to the VVPAT. There have been speculations that if the information on the EVMs are getting rightly transferred to the VVPAT machines."

Commenting on voting in Nandigram and how the chief minister behaved at a booth, Mishra said, "We have seen how she felt helpless on the voting day. She spent two hours at a booth. She the 'Banglar Meye' was so helpless whereas another daughter of the soil, our Minakshi Mukherjee went around 30 booths during the same time. She called the Governor from there, someone she is not in good terms with. She will not and cannot fight against the BJP. The only alternative is the Sanjukta Morcha."

On being asked if there is a situation where the TMC does not get enough votes to get absolute majority, will the CPI(M) think of giving outside support, the state secretary said, "Instead, I would say a more threatening situation could be where the TMC along with the BJP form the government in state, if any of them do not get absolute majority. We would ask the people that they should reduce the seats of both the parties to an extent that they cannot form the government even if come together."

Mishra said that central CPI(M) leaders will be now coming to Bengal for campaigning, as voting in other states is over. He also said that politics is not a game, a play. It is about policies and different aspects of governance. He also criticised Mamata Banerjee for giving objectionable statements against the central forces and that her party supporters should engage the central forces so that they cannot function properly. Mishra said, "Being a chief minister, Mamata Banerjee should not have made these statements. These are irresponsible statements.

On the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Mishra said that the government has to take steps in this regard. The governments in both the Centre and the state, it seems, have lost their will to enforce corrective measures.