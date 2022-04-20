The Launch Of 'Food For Thought' For Street And Slum Children

Aasraa Trust inaugurated a Centralized Kitchen under its 'Food for Thought' initiative on 2 October 2021 in Araghar, Dehradun in an effort to feed the underprivileged children in its care. The newly constructed Centralized Kitchen will feed over 1,600 children in need every day; serving them fresh, hygienic and well-balanced meals.The Trust collaborated with the Education Department of Uttarakhand for this project. Lal Family Foundation and Kilachand Family have supported the construction of the Centralized Kitchen along with a Multipurpose Hall in the same complex. PwC India Foundation came forward to support the initiative and has provided all necessary equipment needed to increase production and enhance the quality of the food being provided to the children.The inauguration ceremony was attended by Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General Education/SPD SSA, Uttarakhand as chief guest and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India as guest of honour. R.P. Dandriyal, Deputy Director, Primary Education and senior leadership including Jaivir Singh, Vice Chairman, PwC India Foundation were also present in the event.Nutrition has been a crucial element of intervention in all Aasraa’s 43 projects spread across the Dehradun city. The Centralized Kitchen is aimed at ensuring, improved health, regular attendance and thus, efficient learning in classrooms.Aasraa Trust aims to reach more children and bring them into the education fold through this initiative. Centralized Kitchen is a major milestone in its 13-year journey of providing holistic care to underserved children through education, healthcare, shelter homes and vocational training.ShailaBrijnath, Chairperson, Aasraa Trust said, “We need to bring out of school children into education. We need to feed their minds, their imagination and their curiosity; but first, we need to feed them. No child can study on an empty stomach. This is Food for Thought”Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India and PwC India Foundation says, “Ensuring access to quality nutrition is essential to reach the goal of a healthy society. PwC India Foundation (PwCIF) has been addressing the nutrition needs of communities at risk of hunger, with an emphasis on child nourishment. We are happy to partner Aasraa Trust in their mission to ensure a dignified life for each child and are collaborating with them for the ‘Food for Thought’ project. - a community kitchen for the children of Dehradun. Through this initiative, we hope to provide fresh and nutritious meals to the children in need, which is critical to their overall well-being”.