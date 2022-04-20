The Idol of Mother Saraswati Unveiled

Chandpur (Bijnor): The Idol of Maa Saraswati at the prayer ground of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Chandpur of distt Bijnor was unveiled by Mr Ashoka Katariya, the Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of UP Government on Wednesday. The Idol of Maa Saraswati has been established by Krishnavtar Bankers and his sons,Mr Ramdarshan Aggarwal and Vishnugopal Aggarwal, social and religious personalities of Chandpur city. The chief guest of the function Mr Katariya was warmly welcomed by the hosts Mr Krishnavtar Aggarwal and his family by presenting bouquets and memento. On behalf of the college Mr Kaushal Arya, the Principal, offered flowers and garlands to the chief guest and the guests of honour. The College Students presented a sweet and pleasing welcome song dedicated to the guests.

On this occasion, addressing the ceremony Mr Ashoka Katariya said that we have to lead a disciplinary life now as the time is changing rapidly. We have to observe ourselves deeply. He further said that CAA is a law to grant citizenship not to take citizenship. He added that the central government is working to give citizenship to the people who have come disappointed from the neighbouring country. The minister declared the grant of five lakh ruppes to the college management for the construction of the building. Later on Mr Katariya inaugurated Kanha Ji Ornaments, the grand Jewellery Showroom of the Sagar Family at Dhaali Baazar. Dr Sanjay Singhal, Dr Deepak Aggarwal, Engineer Arvind Mittal, Dr Deepak Arora, Mr KK Gupta, Dr Narendra Singh, Mr Maheshchand Tyagi and a number of elites of the city enhanced the grace of the function. The whole programme was operated beautifully by Mr Vinesh Kumar Tyagi.