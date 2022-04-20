The Hans Foundation, Principal Capital Provider Organisation Across U'khand

Dehradun: The Hans Foundation, a public charitable trust that provides funding support to NGO's in India, positions as one of the principal capital provider organisations across the regions, having allocated its funds to sectors across healthcare, women empowerment, livelihood, disability, water & sanitation and education across India. Established in 2009, one of India's largest social investors has actively supported more than 350 NGO's in 26 states and union territories in the past ten years benefiting more than 7 million poor in the country, changing the investment game in rural India.

The Covid-19 outbreak which started in China has now spread across the globe which has led to a major health crisis affecting the lives of millions of people and has resulted in an economic slowdown. India, the 2nd largest populated country in the world is currently at a very high risk and the government is taking all the necessary steps to fight the pandemic. The Indian government has announced a complete lockdown and people have been forced to remain indoors during the pandemic. Due to this, the worst affected are the millions of daily wagers and other labourers who are out of their jobs and are struggling day in and day out to feed their families and themselves.

In response to the current COVID-19 situation in India, Aasraa Trust supported by The Hans Foundation has started an awareness drive. The team members are distributing pamphlets that display precaution measures (drafted on the basis of guidelines of WHO, CDC, and MoHFW). While the teams made rounds of slums to create mass awareness about COVID-19, 5 zones were identified (strategically opened at locations which are at close proximity from slum areas of Dehradun) and were equipped with medicines, masks, and disinfectants to keep the community safe amid the pandemic.

An emergency helpline number has been put up on the pamphlets, and the medical team is available in their service throughout the day, reporting cases with fever, cough. The trust's vans, healthcare workers and outreach teams have divided the city into FIVE zones and are continuously monitoring the health of the children and their families. For now, the team is providing services and products to the children and their families to keep them as safe as possible and making sure that access to nutrition packs continue.