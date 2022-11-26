The Gurugram Municipal Corporation will take action against unlawful street vendors

Gurugram (The Hawk): The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will shortly launch a big drive against hawkers operating outside the approved vending zones in an effort to prevent encroachments on city roads by illegal street sellers.

A 20-person team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaypal Yadav, according to MCG officials, has been established to move registered street sellers operating in prohibited areas to the allotted vending places.

According to officials, carts belonging to merchants who have not registered with MCG would be seized.

"The organisation has received a total of 10,000 street vendor registrations and has established 273 zones with a capacity for about 4,500 merchants. The MCG's affected vending zones have received about 40% of the carts, "Commissioner of the MCG, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, stated.

We learned that the cart owners had mobile cart licences, but they are illegally stationed in the designated vending zones. The responsible officials will address these inconsistencies, he said.

Numerous locations currently have thousands of illegal street sellers, including Sector-43, the area below Sector-42 Rapid metro station, Sector-15 market, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram Road, Sector-14, Bus Stand Road, Sector-12, Sushant Lok, and Udyog Vihar.

"The MCG has requested that the police support the team during the drive. Numerous street vendors have trespassed into public areas. To remedy the issue, the MCG crew will move them to the designated locations "explained Ahuja.

