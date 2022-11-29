The government introduces a plan to buy 4,500 MW of electricity

New Delhi (The Hawk): A plan for the procurement of 4,500 MW of total electricity over a five-year period has been introduced by the Power Ministry.

The ministry's Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI) policy would govern the provision of the electricity purchase.

According to a statement released by the Power Ministry, "Ministry of Power launches a plan for purchase of aggregate power of 4,500 MW on a competitive basis for five years on finance, own and operate (FOO) basis under SHAKTI Policy."

The power ministry has designated PFC Consulting Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC Ltd), as the project's nodal organisation.

PFC Consulting Ltd has issued an invitation for bids for the delivery of 4,500 MW of power under the plan. The coal ministry has been asked to allocate about 27 million tonnes of dry fuel annually for the delivery, which will start in April 2023.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd are a few of the organisations that have expressed interest in the programme. The deadline for submitting a bid is December 21, 2022.

According to government sources, the programme will help those states that are experiencing power shortages and would also help enhance the capacity of generation facilities.

