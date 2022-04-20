The God Is Not Deaf

Nainital: The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, clearly state that 'A loud speaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10 pm to 6 am) except in closed auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls. The idea behind this was that no one in the vicinity would get disturbed because of the noise created in any event.

To the contrary, every year several "three to nine days" festivals are organized on the 'Thandi Sarak' at Nainital with loud speakers blaring day in and out hence causing a lot of inconvenience to local residents and tourists as well. The administration seems to be a mute spectator. One such event lasted recently on 21 January. Due to typical topography of the lake town, even a single blaring loud speaker is sufficient to shake the opposite hill, housing approximately30,000 populace. Disturbing peace of such a large number of people is a serious crime but it goes on unchecked.

The Rules state that a loud speaker or a public address system shall not be used except after obtaining permission from the Authority. The Authority shall act on the complaint made by anyone if the noise level exceeds the ambient standard (by layman standards the sound being too loud and disturbing) and shall take action against the violator. An area comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts has been declared as silence area/zone by the Rules. The Kerala High Court in P.A.Jacob v/s the Superintendent of Police made it clear that the freedom of speech does not include freedom to use loud speakers or sound amplifiers to cause sound pollution and risk to human health. "Compulsory exposure to unwilling person is dangerous and disastrous levels of noise amounts to infringement of their right to life under Article 21, of Constitution of India." Regarding noise pollution, Hon,ble Justice R.C. Lahoti (then Chief Justice, Supreme Court) gave his illustrious observation:

'Undisputedly no religion prescribed that prayers should be performed by disturbing the peace of others nor does it preach that they should be through voice amplifiers or beating of drums. In our view, in a civilized society , in the name of religion, activities which disturb old, infirm persons, students or children having their sleep in the early hours or during day time or other persons carrying on other activities cannot be permitted.' He also declared that forced audience will not be tolerated at all.

In spite of such clear cut laws and directions, Thandi Sarak witnesses religious festivities ranging from "three days to nine days" whenever convenient to organizers. But this blaring sound or noise pollution is totally inconvenient and disturbing to ordinary citizens. Not only Thandi Sarak but other Temples of the town, too, could be seen with loud speakers blaring day in and out. The reverberating sound in a place like Nainital, is driving everyone crazy, but the 'Authorities' are immune to complaints of any sort. Any complaint made to the Police or District Administration falls on deaf ears and the complainant may also get scolded or threatened by them. Besides, night patrol vehicles add fuel to fire, with hooters on, may panic and wake you any moment in the night. People of laketown are being forced to listen to advertisements, religious discourses, loud music, speeches made by all and sundry. Probably no permission is sought from authorities to use loud speakers in prescribed time.

Steps should be taken by the Government to take cognizance of not just the environmental impact but also the ordinary life and rights of each and every citizen in this town and elsewhere. The Authorities need to be aware of these civic issues and take appropriate action without fear whenever Rules are flouted. People should welcome Yogi governments'decision to free religious places from loud speakers, irrespective of religion. Other governments should follow and save people from noise pollution. The God is not deaf!



