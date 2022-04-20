Bangalore (Karnataka): THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore, a pan India GATE Coaching Institute, announced 15 Days unlimited access to its GATE Preparation Platform with live and recorded video lectures, online tests, e-books, absolutely free of cost.

With this trial access, GATE 2022, 2023 aspirants will be able to get LIVE Lectures, Full syllabus HD Video Lectures, 10-14 Theory and Exercise e-Books, 3500 plus questions within chapter, subject and mock tests including in-app doubt solving.

"15 Days FREE Subscription is being given to allow students to experience India's Best GATE Preparation Platform. In the current noise of various coaching institutes asking students to join their platform, I want GATE students to make an informed choice and check the content quality before joining. I am confident that once student will experience our content & platform they will enroll with us," said Ritesh Raushan, Director of THE GATE ACADEMY.

GATE Aspirants can visit the website of www.thegateacademy.com and register for the 15 Days FREE Trial Subscription on FREE GATE coaching in easy steps.

Once enrolled, GATE Aspirants will get 15 days access to the Free GATE courses anytime, anywhere on their Laptops / Desktops. Students can also download, THE GATE ACADEMY's, 'TGA' GATE preparation App from Google Play store on their smartphones and prepare well for GATE from these video lectures, anytime anywhere.

For more details, GATE students can also speak with Academic Counsellors on 080-40611000 or email at info@thegateacademy.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)