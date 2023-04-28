The Future In Journalism

Vijay Garg*

Mass Communication is the study of spreading information to a large audience through a number of communication channels.’ In this way Mass communication refers to the activity where we are communicating with large number of people or group of communities. We should have a particular aim, message or information and this message may be any social awareness or just any breaking news. On the other hand Journalism is all about reporting the facts of daily changes and activities around us.

Aspects of Journalism:

Journalism is mainly known as print journalism (news papers, magazines) and electronic media (news channels, radio news programs) but now its roles is expanding continuously. Social media applications, Digital media (websites of news channels and news papers) and many more aspects of journalism are getting popular and becoming good source of income. In the same sequence the scope of media aspirants is increasing day by day. The electronic devices mainly, mobile phones are equipped with many features helpful in this revolution. These scientific inventions proved themselves as the new weapons for media persons.

Big media house and changing strategies:

In India media has become esteemed profession. Electronic Media houses have TRP (Television Rating Point) fight and News papers are still contesting for country wise circulation. The competition for TRP or circulation is increasing in cities and states. To win the battle, the strategies have changed and the local news coverage has become more and more local media person are required in all the states. Some local news papers like, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, now days have gotten more share in News paper market. Likewise, Hindustan and Navbharat times started local area pages inside their paper and got more readers. Indian Readership survey says local news creates curiosity among readers.

News channels touching new trends:

The on-air news programs are always looking for more views and more TRP (Television Rating Point). The production team is always looking for new content, fresh ideas and latest trends. Young but talented new generation of new media persons filled the gap and finding new roles in all the news channels. The old patterns are getting out dated and new trends are catching more eyes. Hence, fact checking programs, social media programs and new patterns of reporting, live anchoring has found time for TV screen. Even today different types of news programs are watched and liked by a large number of audience.

The growing sector – ‘Digital media’

All the major industries are facing stagnation problems in the market. But Media industry is continuously finding new ways of revenue generating. Some news roles are appreciated and getting better revenue. Digital media is one of the new media but getting very popular these days. In simple words Digital media is the website presenting news programs or news reports. Almost all the running news channels and news papers / magazine have created their websites to showcase their news/programs. They have also created a specialised team of Editors, creators, directors etc. for this new area. Journalism and Mass Communication students can easily get opportunity in the digital sector of many news channels!

Big Media names having big bite in the market capture:

Comparatively it’s easy for big media players to run any news website. News papers like Times of India, Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala, Hindsutan, Navbharat Times are running their news websites since long way back and are enjoying the benefits of it. News channels like Aaj Tak, Zee News, India TV, Times Now, NDTV, ABP News are also having major cut in this industry. The field of ‘Digital Media’ is endless and news media aspirants can create their own space. Almost daily new names are creating their market with some unique content. Started the news website as well as Youtube Channel. Later it was taken over by the Times Group but the brand has continued the same style of reporting.

The news website now needs more eyes on their content. At this point some journalists cheat on this ground and create fake content. Some political parties also create fake contents to defame their opponents. Even social media accounts are created to spread fake content with malefic intention only! A flood of wrong information on the internet has surfaced in the last 5 years. But, some media person recognised their duty as well as saw an opportunity and started fact checking sites. Sooner it became another opportunity sea and lots of facts checkers started their websites with the same target audience in the market.

Why choose Journalism and Mass Communication?

The field of Journalism and Mass Communication is blessed with unlimited opportunities. Its course is very close to the characteristics of personality development. Journalism and mass communication is commonly misunderstood as just the studies of Journalism and media industry but, that is just the one dimension of Mass Communication and in reality it is much more than that. To help you understand why choose the course of Journalism and Mass Communication, few helpful points are mentioned below:-

Social Media:

Social media has introduced drastic changes in the media world. Now anyone having a good camera mobile can create his own content and explore himself on the world of YouTube and similar platforms. Most of Journalism and Mass Communication students have created their profile on several platforms and getting attention from the world of social media. Although there are lots of you tubers in the industry but the students are trained and equipped with skills for better content writing, shooting, anchoring and video editing. Hence many videos go viral and even graduate students are creating their names in the industry. Due to this you can also create your name and earn good money just after completing a simple bachelor’s degree course in Journalism and Mass Communication!

New scope of career has been introduced and students are finding their scope in all the dimension of their career. If you are looking for a bright career with a powerful position, then look no further and take admission in the School of Media Film and Television Studies

*Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout Punjab