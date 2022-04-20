The Exercise Of Shifting The High Court Elsewhere Gathers Pace; HC Invites Suggestions

Nainital: The exercise of transferring the High Court from Nainital to another place, it seems now, is gathering pace. The High Court itself has invited suggestions in this regard by putting up a notice on its website. This demand of shifting the high court to some other location has come up several times, but it's only the first time that the high court itself has shown some interest. Though now it's not all that easy to shift the high court because of the huge infra it carries along with it.

In January last year, the Coordinator of the Uttarkhand Advocates' Front, MC Kandpal had written a letter to the Chief Justice and asked to shift the High Court to Ranibag in the vacant HMT premises. The high court took cognizance of this letter and has now invited suggestions for shifting the high court elsewhere on its website. This is the first time that the high court itself has shown such seriousness in it.

Kandpal had said in his letter that the weather in Nainital very unpredictable and for almost 7-8 months in a year its either raining or very cold, which is not very favourable for the judges, lawyers and plaintiffs, because there are no health facility available in Nainital and have to depend on Haldwani for this. Shifting the court to Haldwani would solve this problem. Besides, Nainital is also considered a landslide prone area and the threat is immense. The railway connectivity is also only till Kathgodam and often the taxi drivers overcharge people coming to the high court. The very purpose of delivering cheap justice is defeated. There is also a huge parking problem. By shifting the court to Ranibagh, all these problems would be solved. He said that the first Chief Justice of the state Ashok Desai had the same opinion.

Kandpal has said that the National Law University should be opened in the structure created in Nainital for the High Court. He has also sent a copy of the letter to the President, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Law Minister, State Governor and Chief Minister.