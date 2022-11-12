The Executive Officer Gave Instructions To Improve The Cleanliness System

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The Executive Officer of the Nagar Panchayat instructed the sanitation workers to improve the cleanliness of the city. In the meeting held in the presence of President Seema Sarkar in the Nagar Panchayat auditorium, all environmental friends along with the regular sanitation workers of the Panchayat participated. EO Saroj Gautam said that the outbreak of diseases has increased due to climate change. In such a situation, there is a need to improve the cleanliness of the city more than before. He instructed all the cleaning heroes to clean the bottom of the drains in all the wards and streets of the city as well as spraying insecticides. Nominated councilors Himanshu Sarkar, Chandrapal Batra, Bhajan Lal, Dhaniram, Kiladius, Kallan Lal, Ravi Chauhan, Balwant Singh, Chamanlal, Deepak, Sandeep Kumar, Bishan, Banwarilal etc. were present on this occasion.