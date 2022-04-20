The Esports Club launches pro league for Counter-Strike

Bengaluru: The Esports Club, a Bengaluru-based esports tournament platform, has announced its latest esports event, the Dell Gaming TEC Pro League for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The Dell Gaming TEC Pro League powered by WD Black is open to gamers and teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and will begin in October, running every month till the end of February with a total prize pool of Rs15 lakhs.

The Dell Gaming TEC Pro League powered by WD Black is being hosted in association with ZOTAC Gaming & ACT Fibernet. The total prize pool of Rs15 lakhs is split between five seasons, featuring Rs 3 lakhs each season along with a WD Blue NVME SSD for the top MVP in each division.

After an initial qualifying phase, the top 24 teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be divided into three divisions. Each season will last for three weeks, with each division competing for its own independent prize pool. In addition to the prize money, the top MVP from each division will also be awarded with a brand new WD Blue NVME SSD.

At the end of every season, the top three teams from each division will get promoted into the next division with the bottom three teams in each division being relegated. The bottom three teams in Division 3 are eliminated from the league at the end of the season, and a new open qualifier will allow three new teams to enter the league through Division 3 each season.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said, "I feel the TEC Pro League format has a lot to offer and will help create a bit more stability in the Indian esports ecosystem while also allowing teams to constantly compete and improve with high stakes every single month."

Deepak Gupta, Country Head ZOTAC Gaming, said, "The TEC Pro League format is amazing, and will really help develop the esports talent in India."

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Innovation & Customer Experience ACT Fibernet, said, "Gamers can feel the advantage of gaming on ACT Fibernet's future-ready networks that are especially built to provide a seamless experience with lowest pings."

—IANS