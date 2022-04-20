The Economist Ranking: ISB ranked 1st in India, 44th globally

Hyderabad: The prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number one management institution in India and 44th globally as per the full-time MBA Ranking 2021 of The Economist.

The ranking surveyed alumni from Postgraduate Programme (PGP) class of 2019 and students from the PGP class of 2020. The ISB has participated in 'The Economist' ranking for the first time.

'The Economist' has ranked the programmes on four broad categories: new career opportunities, personal development and educational experience, salary, and potential to network, with subsets in each category, the ISB said on Friday.

Globally, ISB is ranked number two under 'open new career opportunities' parameter which includes diversity of recruiters, placement success, alumnus rating of career service; fifth in Australasia and seventh in 'alumnus rating of alumni effectiveness' parameter under the 'potential to network' category.

Expressing happiness over the global ranking, ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava said The Economist's ranking reiterates that the business school offers the best holistic education to its students and equips them to become future ready.

"This global ranking is a clear testimony that ISB is at the forefront in offering the finest management education to its students and has the resources and expertise to convert challenges into new growth opportunities," he added.

"ISB was one of the early business schools to realign and pivot its approach to the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, and was fully geared up to meet the challenge. ISB will continue to tread new growth path which in turn, will augur well in redefining management education, both at the national and international levels," he said.

ISB is a global business school offering world-class management education to professionals at its campuses at Hyderabad and Mohali.

—IANS