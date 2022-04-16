The Dues Of Evaluation Work Of Bijnor Teachers Sounded In State Council

Bijnor/Lucknow (The Hawk): The meeting of State Executive Council was organized under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh on Thursday in Jayanarayana Degree College, Lucknow. The meeting was presided by the Hon'ble State President of the association, Mr Chetnarayana Singh, ex MLC. All the members of the state executive body along with divisional presidents and Secretaries and all the district presidents, district secretaries participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the district president, Bijnor, Mr Somdev Singh stated that the remuneration for the evaluation of Board Answer Books sessions 2019 and 20 has not been paid to the teachers yet. He further demanded for the earliest payment of the remuneration. He also raised the issue to start off the stalled process of teachers' transfer all over the state.

Addressing the meeting, the state president Mr Chetnarayana Singh, former MLC, assured the teachers that the movement regarding restoration of old pension scheme, payment of smart honorarium to the teachers of unaided colleges through RTGS, the demands of computer and vocational teachers to be considered as full time teachers will be speeded up. The State Patron of the association and MLC Mr Rajbahadur Singh Chandel emphasized that the cashless medical facilities for teachers will begin very soon.

According to the district secretary, dist Bijnor, M S Tyagi, all the participants stressed on to strengthen the association. Many Teacher -leaders and officials of the Sangh from nook and corner of the state took part in this state council meeting with great enthusiasm. The auditorium echoed several times with the slogans- "Shikshak Ekta, Jindabad, Jindabad", "Har Jor Julam ki takkar par, Sangharsh hamara nara hai."