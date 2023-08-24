The Discussions On The Draft Declaration Begin At The Fourth G20 CWG Meeting In Varanasi, UP

New Delhi (The Hawk): The discussions on the Draft declaration at the fourth G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting, under India’s Presidency, with the delegates from the G20 members, and international organisations participating began in Varanasi, today.

Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Chair - G20 CWG delivered the welcome remarks and said, “It is my firm conviction that culture will inform renewed, more inclusive approaches to development, while also reshaping our vision of the global economy as a whole – thus speaking to the core G20 mandate.” The Secretary also highlighted the uniting power of culture by expressing that the universal canvas of culture epitomizes the shared human journey, fortifying our sense of global kinship.

The Chair, G20 CWG also commended the exceptional feat achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar South Pole, underscoring India's growing prowess in the realm of space exploration. G20 members also congratulated India for its successful mission to the moon.

Following the welcome remarks, Ms Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Co-Chair - G20 CWG, delivered the introductory remarks with a brief recap of the process of the CWG since the first meeting in Khajuraho.

The first two Culture Working Group meetings have enabled the CWG to build a working dynamic across the Membership, which was enriched by the outcomes of the Global Thematic Webinars. The 3rd Culture Working Group in Hampi was a pivotal moment that shaped the trajectory of the CWG’s work and solidified the commitment to collective action and the shaping of the working documents.

Following the inaugural session, the working sessions began with the delegates participating in discussions over the Draft of the Culture Ministers Declaration for the upcoming Culture Ministers’ Meeting on 26th August 2023. As India gears up for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, it aspires to adopt outcomes by consensus that places culture at the heart of policymaking, leveraging its interplay with other key policy areas such as trade, tourism, and digital sectors.

After the discussions concluded for the day, the delegates visited Sarnath, near the confluence of the Ganges and the Varuna rivers in Varanasi. After attaining enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, it was here that Lord Buddha preached his first sermon, sanctified as Maha Dharma Chakra Parivartan. The smooth glistening pillar established by Emperor Ashoka, located in Sarnath, built around 273-232 B.C., marks the foundation of the Buddhist Sangha. After visiting the archaeological site of Sarnath, the delegates also had a guided tour of the Sarnath museum, which is located adjacent to the excavated site at Sarnath.

The delegates also experienced an immersive cultural performance showcasing India’s rich music traditions - “Waves of Music” which had four exciting presentations underlining Hindustani Classical Music.

The meeting will resume tomorrow with the delegates from the G20 members, invitee countries and international organisations continuing the discussions over the Draft of the Culture Ministers Declaration for the upcoming Culture Ministers’ Meeting on 26th August 2023.