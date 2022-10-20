The Delhi Police seize 455 kg of illegal firecrackers and arrest two people

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Delhi Police have detained two people in connection with the seizure of 455 kg of illegal firecrackers just a few days before Diwali.

According to the police, the defendants, Rishi, a 27-year-old Shiv Ram Park resident, and Amit, a 28-year-old resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, bought the fireworks from Rohtak, Haryana, and were reselling them in Delhi.

According to Sameer Sharma, the DCP for the Outer North district, a police team patrolling the Nihal Vihar neighbourhood at around 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday saw a suspicious man wearing a large bag on his head.

"As soon as he noticed the police team, he tried to flee but was caught. There were firecrackers discovered when his suitcase was examined. The man was identified as Amit, and when asked to show the firecracker licence, he was unable to do so, according to the DCP.

"Amit admitted to the police that he purchased firecrackers in the Shiv Ram Park neighbourhood. In response to the tip, a police squad conducted a raid and caught Rishi.

DCP Sharma noted that a case has been opened at the Nihal Vihar police station after confirming the arrests.

(Inputs from Agencies)