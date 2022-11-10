The decision to reserve MBBS seats for militancy-affected J&K children is applauded

Srinagar (The Hawk): The Center's decision to reserve four MBBS and BDS seats in the central pool for families in Jammu and Kashmir affected by the militancy as well as the children of Muslim and non-Muslim migrants is warmly praised.

Many political and social groups have applauded this choice and claimed that it will provide the kids a chance to grow in the medical industry and receive an education from reputable universities.

In the Government Medical College (Chandigarh), Lady Hardinge Medical College (New Delhi), and SMS Medical College, one seat each has been reserved (Jaipur).

Students who have lost both of their parents or the only breadwinner in their household in a terrorist attack would be eligible for this quota, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations.

The reservation will also apply to parents or students who were hurt or rendered incapacitated as a result of such attacks.

A student must successfully complete Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, and English with a minimum of 50% marks (40% for SC/ST, OSC, 45% for Gen-PWD category candidates, and 40% for SC/ST, OBC PWD students) in order to qualify for the reservation.

The deadline for applications from qualified individuals under this policy is November 18.

Local resident Mohammad Nazir claimed that despite the intense competition in MBBS and BDS programmes today, many students from low-income households will profit from the central government's decision.

Social activist Hamsuddin Shah applauded the Center's action and urged the government to raise its quota even more in the ensuing years.

(Inputs from Agencies)