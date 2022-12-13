The daughter of the woman who filed a FIR against the ex-minister, held

Lucknow (The Hawk): The daughter of a lady who accused former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati of gangrape has been detained by the Lucknow police in connection with a case of dishonesty and forgery.

Sunil Kumar Singh, SHO of Ghazipur (Indira Nagar), reported that the 22-year-old woman was taken into custody at her home in Aashiana.

On September 10, 2020, lawyer Dinesh Chandra Tripathi filed a complaint against the defendant.

Along with the girl, her mother was listed as another defendant.

The arrested woman and her mother are accused of conspiring with the former minister and failing to pay the lawyer's fees after initially using Tripathi's services to frame Prajapati.

The woman had two bogus plots registered in her name.

