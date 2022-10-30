The Dalai Lama wishes Pelosi's spouse a speedy recovery

Dharamsala (The Hawk): The spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama, has written to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to tell her he is sorry that her husband, Paul Pelosi, was hurt at their home in California.

"I know that he is expected to get better," he wrote. "However, I pray that his health will be fully restored as soon as possible."

"According to reports in the media, the person who broke into your home and beat up your husband was looking for you. I hope that all the steps that need to be taken are being taken to keep you safe and sound."

"I have the utmost respect for the United States and the democratic freedoms that the American people enjoy. But it's important that people use their freedom in a responsible way. Violence in any form can't help the United States or any other country organise and grow its society.

At the end of his letter, His Holiness prayed for Speaker Pelosi and her family and wished them well.

