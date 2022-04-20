The curious case of Priyanka Jagga�s elimination from Bigg Boss 10

Although she has been eliminated, but there are enough signs out there that prove Priyanka might be back inside the Bigg Boss house real soon When it was announced that Priyanka Jagga, one of the commoners in Bigg Boss 10 has been eliminated from the high voltage reality show right in the very first week, we were surprised, if not shocked, given that the lady caused a lot of turbulence inside the house. Right from peeing in her pants and asking celebrity contestant Bani J to wash them to getting into an abusive argument with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra, Priyanka did everything possible to get attention from viewers. So it was hard to digest the fact that the makers of nation�s most controversial reality show are moving away from the norm and sending out a strong message that hooliganism is not the key to make it to the end anymore. But right after her eviction, Priyanka�s cutouts have been placed in several parts of the Bigg Boss house, which is definitely quite fishy. Plus, as you will already know, celebrity contestants were the sevaks inside the house because of which they had to sleep on joint beds. However, we told you how the tables have turned and now the commoners are the sevaks. So when we saw a picture of a joint bed with Priyanka�s name written above it, we got all the way more confused. Then this post on Priyanka�s FB page just added to our confusion: Lastly, every season, the channel arranges for an interview with the evicted contestants, so when we contacted them for Priyanka�s interview, we were told that the they are not happening this week. So there is still a lot of mystery around Priyanka�s eviction from Bigg Boss 10. Is she really out or will she make a comeback? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch. But all we can say is that if she is coming back to the house, a lot of viewers will surely be very disappointed considering that the lady has earned a lot of hatred because of her behaviour on the show. Even host Salman Khan was not very pleased with her antics, which was clearly visible during last night�s episode of the show. �Bollywood Life