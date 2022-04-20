The Curious Case Of 2 'Anils' In UP

Bareilly: 'Anil Kumar' had been working at a primary school in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar since 2016. And the same 'Anil Kumar' was also working as a cop in Moradabad simultaneously.

Three days ago, SHO Satyendra Singh called 'Anil' who was posted with the public response vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 112 unit.

"He came in his uniform, his name tag on him, with the PRV driver. He was asked where he was from, who his father was and he had the answers. He said he was from Muzaffarnagar, became a cop in 2011 after training at Bareilly Police Lines and his father was Sukhpal Singh."

However, the racket was busted when 'Anil' could not recall who the Bareilly SSP was at the time he was being trained.

'Anil' excused himself to go to the washroom, and went off.

The police, meanwhile, checked the records and found the photograph in the records did not match the man they had met. It was, instead, someone called Sunil Kumar, who turned out to be Anil's brother-in-law.

The SHO lodged a complaint and both, Anil and Sunil were booked.

Investigations revealed that Anil and Sunil had known each other since they were in Class 12. In 2016, when Anil cracked the teachers' test, he asked Sunil to take his place so he could take the time and complete his B.Ed degree.

To make sure nobody found out it was not actually Anil, he took a transfer to Moradabad.

Meanwhile, he started working as a primary school teacher in Muzaffarnagar and married Sunil's sister in 2017. Anil had even handed in his service revolver to Sunil. The two have been charged with abetment of offence; pretending to hold office as a public servant; wearing any garb or carrying any token resembling any garb or token used by a class of public servants while not belonging to the class of public servants; cheating by personation; and criminal conspiracy.

Circle Officer Anoop Singh said: "Both of them were arrested and sent to jail on Saturday. We will continue the investigation to find out if someone else helped them. I am sending a team to Muzaffarnagar to collect information from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office." —IANS