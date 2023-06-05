The Country Is Now In The Direction Of Becoming A Fiefdom In The Hands Of Capitalists: Former CM Chautala

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Supremo and Haryana’s former Chief Minister Omprakash Chautala alleged that today the country and the state are on the verge of destruction. All the government facilities are being marketed and sold to big capitalists. The country is now in the direction of becoming a fiefdom in the hands of the capitalists, while the rights of the common man are being suppressed. He said that the BJP-JJP coalition government of the state has also done the work of looting the state. People are compelled to protest but this government is adopting a dictatorial attitude. Ch. Omprakash Chautala said that the posts of more than 25000 teachers are vacant in the state. Education in schools is also being affected due to vacancies from Junior Basic Teacher to School Head. It is a matter of concern that claims are being made by the government to make school education bright with the helpless guest teachers on contract basis. Chautala was addressing meetings in the villages of Adampur assembly constituency on the 95th day of "Parivartan Padyatra Aapke Dwar" being organized by the Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana on Monday.

The former Chief Minister claimed that INLD's Haryana Parivartan Padyatra will not only create a new history, but looking at the environment of political change being created through it, it can be clearly said that the coming government will be of INLD. The former Chief Minister said that the participation of the youth would be maximum in the formation of the government in the state. Today the youth of the state is feeling cheated. The youth expected that the BJP would give them jobs and employment, but both the BJP and JJP parties cheated the youth. This time INLD will give 50 percent tickets to the youth in the elections, whereas it will give a job to a qualified youth from every household. Chautala announced that unemployment allowance of Rs 21 thousand will be given to every youth till he gets a job. Women will be given a gas cylinder free of cost, while Rs 1100 per month will be given for kitchen expenses. OPS scheme will be implemented for the employees. He said that due to a conspiracy and a well-planned move, the government did not conduct panchayat elections in the state for two years. By spending the money of development on papers, they themselves grabbed it. He further alleged that now after the elections, the people involved in the government are calling the Panch- Sarpanches and the elected representatives dishonest and thieves. It shows that the Chief Minister and the people in power are bigger dishonest and thieves.

—Jag Mohan Thaken