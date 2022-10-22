The countdown to ISRO's historic rocket launch has begun

Chennai (The Hawk): The 24-hour countdown for the launch of the 36 "OneWeb" satellite-carrying GSLV Mk III heavy-lift rocket by the Indian space agency began on Saturday at 12.07 a.m.

The 644-ton, 43.5-meter-tall LVM3 M2 rocket is slated to launch at 12.07 a.m. on Sunday from the first launch pad at India's rocket port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"The countdown is proceeding without incident. The L110 stage's gas charging and propellant filling activities are moving on "a representative of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) informed IANS.

The rocket and satellite systems will be examined during the countdown. The rocket's fuel will also be replenished.

India typically uses the GSLV rocket to launch its geostationary communication satellites. It was given the moniker GeoSynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle as a result (GSLV). The third generation rocket is referred to as GSLV MkIII.

The ISRO has renamed GSLV MkIII as LVM3 because the rocket that will launch on Sunday morning will be orbiting the OneWeb satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) (Launch Vehicle MkIII).

The rocket will launch the 36 tiny broadband communication satellites of Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) into LEO little over 19 minutes into its mission.

OneWeb is a partnership between the UK government and India Bharti Global.

The satellite provider intends to provide communication services using a network of roughly 650 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO).

The LVM3 M2 is a three stage rocket that uses liquid fuel for the first stage, solid fuel for the two strap-on motors, liquid fuel for the second stage, and cryogenic fuel for the third stage.

The LEO carrying capacity of the ISRO's heavy lift rocket is 10 tonnes, while the geo transfer orbital carrying capability is 4 tonnes (GTO).

5,796 kg will be the overall launch mass for the OneWeb satellites, according to ISRO.

The dispenser system for the 36 satellites will be produced by Beyond Gravity, a Swiss company that was formerly known as RUAG Space.

428 OneWeb spacecraft were launched by Arianespace using satellite dispensers that the Beyond Gravity had previously donated.

"The provider provided the dispenser with 36 satellites. All of their past releases utilised it "IANS was told by the official.

