The controversy surrounding Yogi's power of attorney in the matter of Gyanvapi grows

Varanasi (The Hawk): Jitendra Singh Bisen, the head of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), who has brought legal actions, including the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, has stated that the collection of powers of attorneys (PoA) for the cases connected to the Gyanvapi issue has been finished and will likely be given to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 11.

According to Bisen, the chief minister will likely receive the power of attorneys for all issues involving the Gyanvapi mosque and its complex on November 11.

The chief minister did not approve of this, according to Kaushal Raj Sharma, divisional commissioner of Varanasi, who also called it a publicity stunt. If any registry was made in this regard, he added, a FIR would be filed against those responsible.

VVSS chief Jitendra Singh Bisen stated on October 31 that he had decided to give the chief minister the power of attorney because he feared for his and his family's safety. He added that he did not want the ongoing cases to be abandoned abruptly in the event that something untoward happened to him or his family.

A government spokesman earlier claimed that the chief minister's office had nothing to do with the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh's announcement regarding the organization's decision to grant chief minister Yogi Adityanath power of attorney in the cases brought by the group regarding the Shringar Gauri issue.

After serving him with a legal notice requesting an explanation within three days and labelling Bisen's claims "baseless" and "irrelevant," the Police Commissionerate in Varanasi took action a few days later.

"This is ludicrous. The VVSS chief's move is useless since you cannot drag a person holding a constitutional post," said Satish Ganesh, the police commissioner of Varanasi.

In around five instances involving the Gyanvapi mosque, the VVSS is either a plaintiff or the plaintiff's attorney. One is in the fast-track court, one in the district court, and three of these cases are in the civil court.

These instances include the continuing Adi Visheshwar Virajman case and the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

A PR stunt, according to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which is in charge of the Gyanvapi mosque.

This is purely a media ploy, according to senior advocate Mirazuddin Siddiqui, who represents the AIMC: "It is not feasible for Yogi Adityanath to complete the legal formalities, once the power of attorney is handed over."

