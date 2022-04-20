The Coaching Federation of India joins hands with top educationists

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Coaching Federation of India (CFI) conducted a seminar today in Dehradun, chaired by President Vaibhav Tiwari and General Secretary Alok Dixit. The seminar was organised to introduce the CFI team to the public and new team members were awarded different positions for their service in Uttrakhand.

During the seminar, alumnus of IIT Kanpur- Mr. Jagdish Singh, Director Vidyamandir Classes- Mrs. Seema Chaudhary, Dehradun, Legendry Chemistry Teacher- Dr. Kumar Keshav and multiple other prominent teachers across the state and cities were awarded with various position and role in CFI.

Speaking at the seminar, Alok Dixit (National General Secretary, CFI said "We are pleased to have all of you as our team and we are poised that with all your experience and knowledge of education industry, we will be powered with better ideas and initiatives to serve the public and education industry. He further added, CFI is supporting the teacher's & student's families with their small initiatives and called on other to help them with whatever each one of us can do for them during these challenging times"

In addition to prominent teachers, several other members took membership in CFI and took oath to join CFI and work in interest of the teachers, education industry and the comprehensive growth of the sector in its entirety with teachers, students, parents and others involved.