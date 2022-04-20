The Chinese city where men have 'three girlfriends because there are so many women'

For some it may be classed as 'three-timing', but in one Chinese city having three girlfriends is apparently seen as the norm. One man from the city of Dongguan, in China�s Guangdong province, has even told media it would be �embarrassing� to have only one girlfriend. The polyamorous attitude is down to a huge gender imbalance in the city. The population disparity is reportedly 89 men for every 100 women because local bosses in Dongguan - a centre for manufacturing - shun male employees for more reliable female workers. One man told local TV, according to News.com.au, it was easier to find a girlfriend than a job in the town, while factory worker Li Bin said: �I have three girlfriends, and all of them know about each other. Many of my friends also have many girlfriends.� The situation was �very normal�, according to Xiao Lin,MailOnline reported. �Young and beautiful factory girls are everywhere. They�re simple and easy to get along with, why not have several?� �It would be too embarrassing for someone to have just one girlfriend. Everyone will laugh at him,� he said, adding it was an acceptable activity for people when they were young. -�Serina Sandhu