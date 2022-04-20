The Case Of The Burning Car Remains Unsolved, Clues Pose More Questions Than Answers

Bhimtal (Nainital): The case of the burnt car of Avtar Singh, a labour contractor in SIDCUL, Rudrapur, remains a puzzle for the police. Police claim that CCTV footage of a vehicle that appears to be belonging to Avtar Singh's car was seen on Sunday. There is a woman sitting in the front seat, but the car's number, driver and woman's face are not visible clearly. The police are now trying to ascertain that if the car actually belongs to Avtar Singh, then who is the woman sitting on the front seat? It is expected that the puzzle could be solved if the identity of the woman is ascertained.

On Thursday, Avtar Singh, a resident of Samia Lake City of Rudrapur had come to Haldwani with his wife to get her treated. At about eight o'clock in the evening, a burning car was reported from village Saladi in Bhimtal police station area. A dead body, which had been reduced to a skeleton was also found in the car, which had also been reduced to ashes, was discovered. Since then Avtar Singh is reported missing and his mobile phone is also switched off. The identity of the corpse is also not known. The police have decided to do a DNA test in an effort to find out if the body belongs to Avtar Singh or someone else.

Avtar Singh's wife Neelam has told the police that they had first reached Mukhani Chowk for the treatment Keeping this in mind, the police investigated the CCTV footage from the Judge Farm Road. In addition, they also investigated the footage captured on the CCTV of a liquor shop.At around 4:20pm , the car is been seen moving towards the parking lot in Mukhani area. Avtar Singh's brother has vouched that the car belongs to Avtar Singh. The police are also investigating footage of CCTV cameras on Do Naharia Road, Mukani Chowk and Kaladungi Chowk. The car was seen at 5:45 pm at the Kalu Sidha temple. At 6:05pm, a car that appears to be that of Avtar Singh is seen at the Tedhi Pulia and later at Nariman Chowk, wherein a woman is sitting on the front seat of the car. None of the faces or the number plate of the car can be clearly seen in the footage.

In the meanwhile, a team of forensic experts led by Dayal Sharan, the assistant director at the Kumaon Forensic Science Lab in Rudrapur reached the spot and carried out intensive investigation and tried to collect clues. According to the team, the murder was committed somewhere else and then the body was brought to the spot. Taking advantage of the darkness, the murderers spilled petrol and set the car, along with the dead body, on fire. According to the experts, the dead body appears to be that of a male. If the forensic team is to be believed, then the people who executed the murder are vicious players. It is believed, that the murder was pre-planned and the selection of the venue was also done before hand. Since it would take about 45 minutes for either Kathgodam or Bhimtal police to reach the spot and fire brigade would take at least an hour, the spot was considered ideal. According to Dayal Sharan, no smoke particles were found inside the dead body. Hence it is believed, that the murder was committed else where and then brought to the spot. Also, the car was set on fire from outside but from outside and that too from below the car. The toes of the dead body were found away from the body hence it can be safely assumed that this was a murder and not a suicide. All in all, the mystery of the burning car remains to be a big challenge for the police to solve. The clues found in the case till date have only posed more questions than answers.