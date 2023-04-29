The Career Development Cell At IIT Roorkee Organized An Informative Session On ‘Study, Scholarship & Job Opportunities In Japan'

Roorkee (The Hawk): The Career Development Cell (CDC) at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) organized an informative session titled " Study, Scholarship & Job Opportunities in Japan" in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and Japan Foundation. The session’s main objective was to provide students of different academic levels with valuable insights and information about pursuing higher education, the scope for various scholarships and job opportunities in Japan.

The opening session was attended by Mr. Yasuhiro Yonehara, the First Secretary, Embassy of Japan in India and Bhutan, Ms. Miina Matsuyama, and Mr. Surajit Sinha from the Embassy of Japan. Professor Vimal Chandra Srivastava, Dean of International Relations, presided over the event as chief guest along with Professor Rajat Rastogi, Professor In-Charge of the Career Development Cell.

The event attracted more than 200 participants, including faculty, students, and staff members from IIT Roorkee. Mr. Yasuhiro Yonehara spoke about the Japan Foundation and how it helps students to find the perfect institution and scholarships for pursuing their higher studies. He said, ‘India and Japan have a strong collaborative relationship. The Japanese government wants more international students to explore their universities. Japan has a rich heritage of advanced technology, high-quality research, and a multicultural environment. The Japanese universities invite more Indian students to pursue higher studies in Japan.’

There are currently more than 800 universities and 2,42,000 international students in Japan. India and Japan have always maintained a very cordial relationship, with Japan being the largest bilateral donor to India. Prof. Abhishek from the Civil Engineering Department of the institute shared his experience of his study and stay during PhD program at a Japanese university in Japan. In his talk, Prof. V.C. Srivastava, Dean of International Relationships, informed about current academic collaborations between nations. He stressed on further strengthening the collaboration between the premier institutes of Japan and IIT Roorkee.

The post-lunch session includes online interactions with representatives from prestigious Japanese Universities like the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Hiroshima University, Ritsumeikan University, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, and Shimane University.

The students' merits of studying in Japan were informed through the sessions. Along with the high quality of the education provided at a relatively lower tuition fee, students experience a very safe and clean environment here. The steps to secure a study opportunity here, mainly for PhD and Masters courses, begin with April enrollment. The student is then required to sit for an entrance test and an interview, where interviewers are allotted according to the field of study. One must also find a supervisor, which can be done online using websites like https://cir.nii.ac.jp/ and https://researchmap.jp/lang=en. One can find researchers and their interests and connect with them.

Students can also avail of the MEXT scholarship, provided by The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology. It promotes educational research and strengthens mutual understanding. Under research, two types of programs exist, i.e. Embassy recommended, and University recommended. At least a 70% academic score is a prerequisite for applying for the MEXT scholarship. After applying, written tests and interviews are taken to screen the applicants. The written exam is held in Japanese and English language. For interviews, students must present their motivation and willingness to travel to Japan. They should have a clear plan for their tenure in Japan and do good research before appearing for the interview.

After the interview, candidates are supposed to contact universities and their supervisors. They can also, at most, contact two universities at a time. The students usually travel to Japan between the months of April and September. The session concluded with online interactions from several Japanese universities. The session concluded with the words of Prof Rajat Rastogi, who briefed about the recent activities of the CDC and further plans to create more academic opportunities for students across the globe.

Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "The Career Development Cell provides a platform for students to interact with the think tanks of respective industries. All their effort goes into bringing the best of the best to the students so that they can effectively scout the wide range of career possibilities. We are obliged to provide CDC coordination of the technical groups at IIT Roorkee, so they continue to conduct such workshops and institute lectures, providing exposure in various fields."

CDC is a student-led group at IIT Roorkee dedicated to providing quality training opportunities and fostering skill development for students. The CDC aims to help students channel their efforts toward securing the best career opportunities available. The session aims and ventures to provide the seeding brains with quality training avenues, especially focusing on skill development. CDC is a team of dedicated members that also makes it easier to access not-so-readily available career prospects and assist students in meaningfully channelling their efforts in securing the best career opportunities.