The Birthday Of Great Dancer Uday Shankar Celebrated With Pomp

Prem Prakash Upadhyay

Almora: (The Hawk): On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of the great dancer Uday Shankar in the main examination hall of the local cultural center Uday Shankar Niyama Sangeet Academy Phal Seema Almora, tribute was paid to him on behalf of the cultural city of Almora and flowers were offered to the picture of great artist.. on this occasion artists associated with Nityam Sangeet Academy Pal Samaj, Mr. Yusuf Tiwari Dabbu, former councilor of municipality, Almora Regional Archaeological Officer, Mr. Chandra Singh Chauhan, artist of the Academy, Mr. Manmohan Chowdhary, and staff of the Academy, Mr. Rameshchandra, Mr. Hemu Negi, Mr. Mr. Madan Singh Bisht, Mr. Sunderlal, Mr. Vijay Bisht, Smt.Mamta , Meena and other workers were present, it is known that this academy has been established in the cultural city of Almora in memory of Uday Shankar's cultural journey from 1938 to 1944. Uday Shankar established Uday Shankar India Culture Center Almora during this period. And between the local Patal Devi and Dhoni Culture Center was established in which eminent artists of that era from India and abroad had received training in dance and Sanskrit. Artist Manmohan Chowdhary expressed gratitude to all the artist, guests present in the breeding program. Uday Shankar photography on this occasion was also held. Academy Almora students has also expressed tribute by remembering Uday Shankar.