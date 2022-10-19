The Aryan School Holds 22nd Annual Exhibition

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Aryan School organized its Annual Exhibition within the school premises today. The exhibition was organized to mark the celebration of the school’s 22nd Founder’s Day. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Mayor Dehradun Sunil Uniyal.

Students of the pre-primary, primary, middle, and senior wings of the school displayed their creative, scientific, and aesthetic talents showcasing innovative projects.

The students of different classes exhibited projects based on various subjects including Science, History, Home Science, Physics, Stem & Robotics, Geography, Commerce, Craft & Aero Modeling, Bamboo & Clay Modeling, French, and Economics among others. The students created models on various themes including Divine Paradise, Emerging Trends in Business, Artsy Tartsy, Rashtriya Swadhinta Sangram & Hindi Sahitya, Cricket & Diet Chart, and Fun with Numbers among many more.

The Chief Guest Sunil Uniyal praised the efforts of the students and congratulated them for the successful 22nd Founders Day celebrations. Present on the occasion were the Chairman Dr. Simi Gupta, Vice Chairman Vibhor Gupta, and Principal B.Dasgupta along with the parents of the students, school staff, and students.