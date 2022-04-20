The all-new BMW R 18 Classic debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana): BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 Classic in the country. The all-new BMW R 18 Classic can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards through the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

Following the premiere of the BMW R 18 last year, BMW Motorrad India has now introduced the second member of its new cruiser segment: The R 18 Classic. The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a nostalgic touring bike that echoes the beginnings of great touring cruiser models.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad made a striking entry into the cruiser segment with the BMW R 18. Building on the success and popularity of BMW's first cruiser in India, we now present the BMW R 18 Classic with a reimagined, even more, iconic character. The eye-catching styling of the BMW R 18 Classic adds to the riding experience and evokes the emotions of a bygone era.

While the design calls on the historic roots, the state-of-the-art technology and riding dynamics provide the most authentic, unparalleled experience one can enjoy on two wheels. This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments."

In the all-new BMW R 18 Classic, a timeless design is merged with clear-cut yet contemporary technology to create a fascinating overall concept - offering a riding experience that is as cultivated as it is emotional. While the R 18 is purist in style, the R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddlebags, LED additional headlights and a 16-inch front wheel. It features the largest displacement boxer engine ever built by BMW.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is available at the following ex-showroom price -

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic 'First Edition' : INR 24,00,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made in ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW R 18 Classic comes with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometres', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Roadside Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is BMW Motorrad's interpretation of a cruiser that continues in the brand's tradition and confidently exhibits the style of the times gone by. Its purity of functional and stylish design elements such as the double-cradle frame, the teardrop tank, the exposed driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936. The classically designed circular instrument with integrated display is enclosed in a metal housing with a decorative chrome ring. The 'BERLIN BUILT' inscription on the face reinforces the bike's origin.

The state-of-the-art LED headlights to ensure superior visibility on all roads. The sickle-shaped graphical LED daytime running light further enhances the hallmark BMW Motorrad heritage face. Starting from the steering head, the central frame tube and swingarm top frame tubes visually form a continuous line that functions as a central design feature. In combination with the swingarm down tubes, which are also aligned with the frame down tubes, this gives the R 18 Classic a distinctly flat, elongated and muscular appearance.

Superior ergonomics ensure a high level of long-distance comfort and an unadulterated cruiser feeling. The BMW Motorrad ergonomic triangle consisting of distance to handlebar-seat and the 'mid-mounted foot peg' position is traditionally the key factor that offers an active and upright seating position.

The centrepiece of the all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a newly developed air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine - the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1,802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm available at any time from 2,000 - 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound.

A single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, thereby eliminating unwanted rear-wheel hop. The constant-mesh 6-speed transmission is in a dual-section aluminium housing and is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The gearbox input shaft with lug dampers drives the two gearbox shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. Reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

In terms of the suspension, the all-new BMW R 18 Classic sports a double loop steel tube frame. The rear swingarm surrounds the rear axle transmission in authentic style. The suspension elements deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options.

Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control and better suspension comfort. The braking system consists of a twin-disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers.

Unusual in its segment, the all-new BMW R 18 Classic offers three standard riding modes - 'Rain', 'Roll' and 'Rock' to suit individual rider preferences. In 'Rain' mode, throttle response is gentler and riding dynamics allow a high safety over a slippery road surface.

In 'Roll' mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response while riding dynamics achieve ideal performance on all roads. 'Rock' mode allows riders to tap into the full dynamic potential - throttle

the response is very spontaneous and direct, while Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic boasts a list of important standard features. The disengageable traction control Automatic Stability Control provides perfect control, whether the road is dry or wet. Dynamic Engine Brake Control electronically prevents the sliding of the rear-wheel by the sudden closure of throttle or backspacing. Hill Start Control makes starting off on a hill particularly easy. The keyless Ride system replaces the conventional ignition steering lock. The bike also offers Electronic Cruise Control as standard.

The all-new BMW R 18 Classic brake system is equipped with the well-established BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partially integral) that adapts the distribution of brake force between the front and rear brakes to the dynamic wheel load distribution and the load state. In addition, the dynamic brake light signals function warns the following traffic in two stages when the brakes are applied sharply and in the event of an emergency brake manoeuvre.

BMW Motorrad has also collaborated with renowned international brands to further add to the diverse range of accessories and customization. Created in collaboration with Roland Sands Design, two different design collections of milled aluminium parts are available - 'Machined' and '2-Tone-Black'.

In cooperation with Mustang Seats, high-quality, hand-made seats are offered in different variants for a variety of purposes. Developed in cooperation with Vance & Hines, a custom exhaust system is available in chrome or with a scratch-resistant black ceramic coating.

