The agile achiever: The all-new BMW S 1000 XR now in India

Gurugram: BMW Motorrad India has launched its internationally best-selling adventure sportbike, the all-new BMW S 1000 XR in India.

The new bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR makes no compromises. It's an all-days sports bike that uniquely blends sporty and long-distance performance in perfect form. Its sporty aggressiveness comes from the RR.

Its outstanding GS ergonomics with the upright, relaxed seat position, lets the riders enjoy all curves and straight roads.

"The all-new BMW S 1000 XR is an agile achiever that sets a new benchmark in the adventure sports segment. It is a power-packed performer that brings the real racetrack feel to everyday roads. With its newly developed engine and uncompromising ergonomics, it offers awe-inspiring performance, sporty ride, and long-distance capabilities. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted all-new BMW S 1000 XR. It's a perfect companion, ready to hit the road for all kinds of journeys with sheer motorcycling enjoyment," said Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India.

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR will be offered in a Pro variant in Ice Grey and Racing Red colour options. The ex-showroom price is as follows:

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR Pro: Rs 20, 90, 000

For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW S100 XR comes with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year.

Road Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Kolkata (OSL Prestige), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Test rides and deliveries will be initiated in accordance with all government directives on the lockdown period due to COVID -19 pandemic.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)