The African-American protests in the US: Better to Be a 'Nigger' from Nigeria

Jonathan Zadikany*

Washington (The Hawk): Racists used to call African Americans "niggers" in order to remind them that they were abducted from Africa – from places like Nigeria. For some reason, they thought that reminding the African-American of the fact that he was abducted from Nigeria would be a source of shame for him. But is it really supposed to be that way? No!

I would rather be a "Nigger", than the one who abducted the "Nigger" from Nigeria, any day. Better to be called a "Nigger", after the country Nigeria, than to be called after the country that stole the innocents from their homeland in Nigeria; the kidnappers are the ones who should be ashamed.

The only reason that the Europeans in America and elsewhere are so "generous" now is because they got rich enslaving the Africans, killing the Native Americans and stealing their land, and exploiting both groups up until this very day.

Colonialism is the bigger crime and also why, in truth, African Americans are more moral and law abiding than the ones who stole them from Africa. Crime by minorities is done on a small scale, while crime by the European colonizers of America is currently carried out through unjust laws and sophisticated, indirect slavery.

Even now the generosity of Europeans in America and Europe is nothing compared to how much money they make exploiting others with unjust labor laws and policies that keep minorities from achieving economic success. The only difference is that the modern exploitation is more sophisticated, more indirect, and, therefore, more hidden.

Domestically, it's carried out through:

Media misrepresentation of the African, Hispanic, and Muslim man as criminals or illegal immigrants. That is how they socially weaken and create division within both communities. The real thieves from Europe carry out their theft by passing laws that allow institutionalized exploitation of the worker. The real illegal immigrants are the ones who committed colonial genocide and widespread land theft.

Exploitation is also carried out through the selective application of laws in order to arrest African, Hispanic, and Muslim men. In the United States, an African-American or Hispanic who becomes a convicted felon cannot vote in many states (political sabotage), cannot travel abroad (America becomes one big jail), cannot bear arms (so they can't defend themselves), cannot serve as part of a jury (judicial sabotage), and the state can deprive them of their right to be the parental guardian of their children (breaking of the family unit). That's in addition to the fact that many employers won't hire a convicted felon (economic sabotage).

In short, the "historic injustices" are not really all that historic. They still continue to be carried out today, but in new and sophisticated ways. And this is in addition to the fact that the land theft and slavery carried out in the past aren't really all that historic either – the ones who lost their land are still suffering from the land theft to this day, and the ones who were enslaved are still trying to recover from the economic and cultural effects of slavery. They still have to pay rent for land that was once theirs, and they still have to work for the kids of those who were once their slave masters.

Historic injustices are not really historic, and that will continue to be the case until the ones who carried out the injustices are forced to face judgement.

Other Nations – You're Also Slaves

The international genocide and mass theft that the Europeans in America and Europe used to do through colonialism and imperialism is now carried out through the establishment of military colonies/bases throughout the world that sow terror among foreign leaders, who then allow Western corporations control over their natural resources.

In Africa and the Middle East these bases are set up under the pretext of the "War on Terror".

In Asia, American military bases that were set up after the American conquest of Japan and South Korea help the West sow fear among Asian leaders, which is how the United States extorts trillions of dollars in "loans" from China and Japan, and how the U.S. upholds unjust "trade deals"; these bases also allow American corporations the ability to exploit Asian factory laborers.

The corporations and unfair "trade deals" are the modern imperialism, and American military bases around the world are the modern form of military colonies. They project American power and sow terror around the world. That is how America and Europe steal and enslave almost every nation around the world.

Those nations are the international slaves, while in America the Africans and Hispanics are the domestic slaves, and in Europe the Africans and Muslims are forced to serve in the same capacity.

Ancient German Tribes Behave Like Nazi Germany

In truth, the continent of America belongs to those with the darker skin; it does not belong to the Ancient Germanic tribes who conquered the Roman Empire, Spain, and England, and every country in between them, and then set out to commit colonial genocide throughout the world. North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa belong to the original locals and not the offspring of these murderous Germanic Tribes.

One thing that Native South Americans should remember is that the term Hispanic was adopted from the Hapsburg dynasty in Spain, which launched the colonial genocide in South America. Why call yourself after those who killed around 60 million of you?

Muslim and African Suffering – Natural Resource Theft

The war on terror is an excuse to sow terror among Islamic nations in order to pressure their leadership into allowing American companies a stake in oil wells throughout the Middle East and Africa. The American terror sowed by the so called "war on terror" is also why Arab leaders have chosen to split their oil profits with European and American companies, instead of making a lot more money by selling the oil independently.

They fear that the Europeans will do to them what the CIA and the British MI6 did to Iran in 1953, when both countries helped overthrow Iran's democratically elected leader, Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. Mosaddegh requested to audit the documents of the British Anglo-Iranian Oil Company and check if they were stealing. They refused. He understood that they were stealing and took back control of the oil fields, and then they overthrew him. After that, everyone else in the region understood the lesson.

Saudi Aramco, the largest oil company in the world, is just like the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company in Iran, but I doubt that they will ask to audit the money books; the Saudi monarchy doesn't want to end up like Mosaddegh. Lesson learned.

That's the method of sophisticated, indirect imperialism. It's theft on a national level, that's done through local partners and in secret. The Islamic extremists in Saudi Arabia understand what's going on, which is why some of them became jihadists in the first place — it's also why they murdered foreign workers at the Riyadh compound bombings (2003) and the Khobar Massacre (2004).

In short, American bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia are military colonies that instill fear in regional leaders and subjugate them to American corporations. The bases remind everyone who is the real boss and occasionally enforce America's corporate will with military power.

Even in times of global peace, the American military has remained the main enforcer of the West's sophisticated imperialism in the Middle East, in addition to the local governments who cooperate with them out of fear that if they don't oppress their local brethren, they will end up at the receiving end of an F16.

The Saudi monarchy's cooperation with the West is also why America didn't attack them after 9/11, even though 15 of the 19 Al-Qaeda hijackers were Saudi. Instead, America attacked Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9/11.

The American Military Colony Strategy is also the reason why the U.S. is still in Afghanistan, even though Osama Bin Laden was killed in 2011, and the Afghan Taliban has always stated that their goal is to repel a foreign invasion by the United States – not global jihad. The Taliban is a local Islamic movement with a domestic agenda and has never been a global jihadist organization.

The military colony strategy also targets Africa, but there it's done quietly because the countries are weaker and put up less of a fight. No fight = No media coverage.

Asian Suffering – Factory Slavery and Protection Money

The war on communism was an excuse in order to establish a foothold for American military colonies/bases in Asia. Now those nations work in factories, supplying America with quality goods at a cheap price. The price is so cheap because the workers in China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and elsewhere are being exploited. They are America's indirect slaves, working in horrible conditions and making only enough money to meet their most basic needs — that's also how black slaves used to live in America.

Asian slavery is sophisticated, indirect slavery.

China and Japan also each own more than $1 trillion in US debt through US Treasury Bonds, which is how they keep America calm, so that it won't sabotage them economically through new "trade agreements" or engage in military provocations. They lend America money that they know they'll never get back, just like the store owner pays "protection money" to the local mob boss.

The Japanese started buying U.S. debt in bulk during the 1980's Trade Wars, when the U.S. complained that America was buying more products from Japan, while the Japanese weren't buying enough American products. The current trade conflict with China is about the same issue.

The reason that the Asians can't buy as many foreign products as the Americans is because they are too busy working hard in factories, making little money, and selling quality products to America for cheap prices. American workers get paid more and work less hours, which is why their products as so expensive. The trade deficit is because American imperialism has become so successful, and not because the Asians are cheating — if anyone is cheating, it's the Americans and Europeans.

But How Can America Be Evil If It Fought Against the Nazis?

The war against Nazi Germany was also an imperialist war that had nothing to do with the Holocaust. It was a war about how to divide the imperial money pie among Western countries.

Germany became angry that were not enjoying enough from the imperial extortion racket and tried to play catch up. In response, other European countries fought Germany so that they wouldn't lose their share of the imperial pie.

The Holocaust was nothing more than a way for America to justify the war; it was what caused America to go to war against Germany. The lack of American opposition to the Holocaust is why Western countries refused to bomb the gas chambers, even while bombing other German installations near the death camps. They didn't care about the fact that one bomb on the gas chambers could delay or even prevent the execution of tens of thousands of Jews because they didn't care about the Holocaust. That's also why many of those same countries refused to accept Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust.

That is why World War II was a fight between imperialist about how to divide the Imperial Money Pie, and nothing more. The Unites States and England behaved in such a manner because the founding fathers of both countries share the same lineage as the Germans – both groups are the offspring of the Ancient Germanic Tribes who conquered the areas currently known as Germany, as England, and as North America.

In short, World War II was a fight between the Germans in Germany, and the Germans in England and America.

This is in addition to the fact that Germany was not the only Germanic country to carry out genocide; it was just the only one to do it so in such a systematic and ruthless manner. Colonialism was also genocide and resulted in the deaths of at least 60 million people in the Americas.

Western Europeans are Serial Genociders

The Jews, "Hispanics", and African Americans are not the only victims of colonial and imperial genocide. The Native Australians, Native South Africans, the Irish, the Scottish, and many others throughout the world also suffered. Many died from European diseases that the Europeans would spread to them through infected blankets, which was an old form of biological warfare.

This is in addition to those who were murdered during Western military operations or who died as a result of the indirect consequences of Western robbery, such as starvation and oppression by local puppet governments. Old examples include the Highland Clearances in Scotland (1746 onward), the Irish Famine, in which at least a million people died (1847), and a famine in Bengal, India which killed around four million people (1943). In both cases of starvation, the British continued to steal ("tax") food from the Irish and Indians even while they were starving.

Modern examples of Western genocide include the death of around five million Koreans during the Korean-American war, 2.5 million Vietnamese during the Vietnam War, and 300,000 Iraqis since the U.S. invasion in 2003.

We must call colonialism and imperialism what they really are — genocide for economic gain.

We must call Western countries what they really are — Serial Genociders; Ancient Germanic tribes that conquered all of Europe and America and killed many others throughout the world. Germany is just a small part of those tribes.

"Friendly Governments" = Accessories to Genocide

In the Nazi death camps there used to be Jews who would cooperate with the Germans in oppressing their brethren so that they could get extra food and survive. They were called Kapos.

Almost every nation has its own government of Kapos. They cooperate with the Europeans in America and Europe in order to survive, stay in power, and get rich.

The Irish have a nice saying about collaborators: "Collusion is not an illusion, it is state murder."

A recent example of this collaboration is the "extraordinary rendition" program, in which the CIA would kidnap Muslims suspected of terrorism and transfer them to friendly Arab governments for torture. That is what happened to Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr, who was kidnapped from Italy, transferred to Egypt, and tortured there.

The Americans don't want to be seen as tortures, so they let the collaborators do it for them.

Call collaborators what they really are — Kapos. Accessories to theft and genocide. Maybe that will shame them enough into not betraying their brothers any more.

Israel is Not a Colony

Earlier in the letter, I wrote about the American media's attempts to slander Hispanics and African-Americans in order to sow division within these communities. The media's slander doesn't stop with domestic minorities in America and Europe, but also tries to paint Muslims around the world as terrorists, Africans as corrupt and culturally backwards, and Asians as connivers bent on global domination.

Western media also tries to steal Israel's right to survive with the claim that Israel is a European colony and Israeli's in the West Bank are settlers.

The West Bank is the historical heartland of Israel and not a European colony. The Bible is the oldest historical document attesting to this. A drive through the West Bank also attests to this: Arab cities in Israel have names that are similar to their Hebrew ones in the Bible and Israeli archeological ruins abound throughout the West Bank.

The Roman conquest and expulsion of the Jews form Israel was a crime. The Europeans continued to slaughter the Jews throughout history. The State of Israel is an act of rebellion against European anti-Semitism, and an important step in righting the historical wrong that was done to the Jews by the Roman Empire and throughout Europe's long history of genocide.

Would you persecute an African for wanting to return to Africa after escaping European slavery? Hopefully not. You should not do the same to the Jews returning to their homeland.

In short, Israel is not a European colony, just as Africans returning to Africa are not colonizers.

Similar to collaborating governments throughout the world, the Israeli government also tries to subdue Jews who want to rebel against Western imperialism. Israeli leaders do this because they fear that if European countries see them as cooperating with the "settlers", then the Europeans will sabotage Israel with economic sanctions or military action, under the pretext of "protecting the Palestinians".

Here is how Israeli leaders sabotage religious Jews:

Media representation of the "settlers" as violent land thieves. Media misrepresentation of religious Jews in general as culturally backwards and dangerous.

Selective applications of laws against religious Jews, and especially "settlers". This includes broad prohibitions against free speech through laws against "incitement", selectively accusing those who they don't like as inciters, and limiting political organization at Bar-Ilan University, which is the only major religious university in Israel.

Advice to Christians

The ones who stole the African from his homeland in Nigeria rejected the Creator a long time ago. That's why they chose for themselves a very unjust god, Jesus, who tells them that that they will be easily forgiven for all the murder and theft that they have done, and that they don't have to worry about punishment for future crimes either.

The European subconsciously thinks to himself: "Jesus died for my sins, so I don't need to treat the Bible as legally obligatory. Talking about the Bible is enough, instead of acting upon it. Loving Jesus is enough, instead of truly loving others, and respecting their lives and property. I won't pay for the horrible crimes that my forefathers did, and I need to continue to act like them order to support my rich lifestyle. Jesus died, so I can sin without dying, and get rich by exploiting others. I love Jesus, and that's enough."

That's the underlying theme of Christianity and the Western lifestyle in general, and it is morally reprehensible. It provides them with an atmosphere of moral abandonment, which they utilize in order to continue murdering and exploiting others, while simultaneously claiming that the Bible's commandments aren't actionable requirements and that they will be forgiven for whatever crimes they commit against others.

Christianity is the moral (or more correctly, immoral) foundation of Western imperial robbery.

Christian missionaries, and Western cultural in general, are the Soft Power that helps magnify the effect of Europe's Hard (military) Power. They take what they want through military and economic sabotage, and then try to convince you to cooperate with the theft by pushing you to adopt their culture and religion.

Atheism is a logical extension of Christianity's moral abandonment. Christianity says that the Bible's commandments are not obligatory and sin can be forgiven without judicial reprisal. Atheism says to forget about the Bible and Divine justice altogether.

Atheism is what helped give birth to Social Darwinism, which claims that the Germanic race is evolutionarily superior and must advance its evolution by killing off weaker races. Nazi Germany was a big fan of Social Darwinism, as were many Americans and Europeans.

Why continue to worship this morally reprehensible Jesus idol and its various derivatives?

True evolution of the human species requires the divine morality code of the Bible, instead of having every generation make up laws that fit the agenda of those in power.

Although we live a different lifestyle than that of ancient times, the Bible's rulings can be applied to modern life. For example, laws about property damage done by an ox can also be applied to indirect property damage done by machines. The details of how we live our daily lives may have changed, but the basic principles still apply and can still be applied to modern life.

Obviously, accepting Biblical law is a big change for many nations, and should be carried out carefully and gradually.

Advice to American and European Minorities

Yhvh, ???? in Hebrew, is the name for God used in the Bible. Yhvh created the universe, and can still help you to this day. He can also help others nations, and the Biblical prophecies states, outright, that he will do so.

Why wait for the Germanic tribes to carry out another Imperial Holocaust against domestic minorities? It's important to remember that the Jews in Germany were well integrated into German society until an economic depression brought out the murderous nature of the Germans, and with it, the Holocaust. The other Ancient Germanic tribes in America and throughout Europe also have similar murderous tendencies, which is why they carried out genocide throughout the world as colonists and imperialists.

The problem is that the next Holocaust will most probably be carried out as in a more sophisticated and camouflaged form, as part of the "fight against crime", "against terror", "against illegal immigration", or as part of a civil war.

Better to leave America and Europe while you can.

Advice to African Americans

Many of the Africans stolen from Nigeria are from the Igbo ethnic group, which researchers have identified as part of the "lost" tribes of Israel. Some of the Igbos also know this and talk about it.

That means that there is a chance that you and me, African American and Israeli, are both part of the same nation — Israel.

The Bible calls God by the name Yhvh – not Jesus. It'll help you to learn about Yhvh, instead of going after the Jesus Idol, which gives the Bible lip service, while freeing Christians from any legally binding obligation to keep the Divine law. The Jesus Ideology is what allows the Europeans to do whatever they want against whomever they want without divine legal constraint or fear of Divine justice. Why should you continue to worship the idol of your enslavers?

I wish I could tell you to come to the State of Israel, but I doubt they will let you in because they also fear confronting the West. That is why they oppress religious Jews and "settlers", even though the West Bank is Israel's ancestral homeland and any Israeli who lives there is not a settler or colonizer, but someone returning to his homeland.

I also wouldn't look to the Rabbis for answers because many of them believe that only the son of a Jewish mother is a Jew, even though according to the Torah, any son of an Israeli father is Israeli and must enjoy from the light of the Torah's laws and wisdom. That holds true even if he forgot his ancestry because of hundreds of years of servitude.

We were slaves together in Egypt. You were enslaved again in America. Israel only become free from Egyptian slavery after leaving Egypt. The same is true for American slavery. African Americans will only truly be free when they leave America. Don't wait for the Germans to enslave you again in another, more sophisticated, form. Get out while you can.

True freedom is worth the economic discomfort of moving to another country, even if that country is poorer and less sophisticated than America. America's sophistication is what helps it steal and enslave in sophisticated and indirect ways.

It's more honorable to be a Nigger from Nigeria than an American, any day. It's also safer to be a Nigger in Nigeria than in America, any day. The same advice goes for other minorities in America and Europe.

Evidence About the Lost Tribes

There has been a lot of research on the Israeli heritage of the various Israeli tribes throughout the world. Here are a few resources, out of many.

For a description of the many Israeli tribes in Africa, Pashtun Afghanistan, Japan, Korea, and more: https://shavei.org

There is also a book on the matter in Hebrew, English, Japanese, and French, with plenty of evidence: "The Tribes of Israel — the Lost and The Dispersed" by Rabbi Eliyahu Evichail.

Here are a few resources that talk specifically about the Igbo in Nigeria:

Northeastern University professor William F.S. Miles. "The Jews of Nigeria: An Afro-Judaic Odyssey."

Swiss Jewish Studies professor Daniel Lis. "Jewish Identity Among the Igbo of Nigeria: Israel s Lost Tribe and The Question of Belonging in the Jewish State."

Documentary: Jeff Lieberman. "Re-emerging: The Jews of Nigeria"

*Author of the book "A Necessary War"