The Aarti Of Jageshwar Dham Will Be Broadcast Live In Near Future: DM

Almora: The famous Shravani Mela, which lasted for a month at Jageshwar Dham, ended on Friday with cultural programs. DM Nitin Singh Bhadauria said that the Aarti to be held at Jageshwar Dham will be shown live in the future, which will increase the income of the temple committee. He informed that this year the temple committee has earned Rs 31 lakhs from various sources, which is seven lakhs more than last year.

DM Bhadoria said that this year the number of devotees who visited the temple has increased in the Shravani fair. Efforts were made to provide better facilities to the devotees who reached the temple for darshan. He thanked everyone for the success of the fair. And said that a massive cleanliness drive will now be undertaken in Jageshwar.

BJP District President Govind Singh Pilkhawal, BJP leader Subhash Pandey insisted on connecting the temples around Jageshwar with the tourism circuit. Mela Officer SDM Bhanoli, Monica and Manager temple committee Bhagwan Bhatt thanked everyone for their cooperation in the fair. The ceremony honoured the weak self-help groups and volunteers working in the fair. Also, the winners of various competitions were awarded with citations. The Darpan Kala Samiti and other cultural parties mesmerized the audience by presenting various program. Temple committee vice-president Govind Gopal, outgoing village head Harimohan Bhatt, Kamal Nath, Harish Bhatt, Balwant Gaida, Deputy Education Officer Harish Rautela, AMA District Panchayat Gajendra Singh Kathait, etc. were present during the cultural presentations. The operation was conducted by Jagdish Bhatt.