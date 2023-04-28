The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast at 4 lakh places by the BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to make the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast a "unprecedented" mass outreach campaign, with arrangements made at an average of 100 places in each assembly constituency throughout the country to allow people to listen to it.

Approximately four lakh locations across the country will be set up to broadcast Modi's address, the BJP has said, with party president J P Nadda in charge of ensuring the event is a "historic" success.

The party said in a statement that 'Mann Ki Baat' would be broadcast internationally for the benefit of Indian expatriates.—Inputsfrom Agencies