THDC India Limited & IIT Roorkee Inks MoU For Collaborative Translational Research And Development

Roorkee (The Hawk): In a significant milestone, THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a renowned power generation company, and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee have come together to embark on a collaborative journey in advancing research and development endeavors in the realms of Science, Engineering, and Technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on October 2023 outlines the commitment of both institutions to engage in a wide array of research activities, encompassing domains such as Energy Conservation, Alternatives to Li-Ion Storage Batteries, Nano Technology for Electric Vehicle Battery, Green Hydrogen, Geo-Thermal Technology, Climate Change, waste management and recycling, water management and conservation, Vortex induced vibrations, Tunnelling techniques, Bio Fuels, Grid Stability Improvements, and various other pertinent fields, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDCIL, expressed that this collaboration is geared towards both fundamental and translational research, with the overarching goal of bridging the gap between industry and academia, in alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India.

Talking on the pivotal areas of collaboration envisioned in this MoU, Sh. R. K. Vishnoi, further stated, “This collaborative venture between THDC India Limited and IIT Roorkee represents a significant step forward in the fields of research, innovation, and technological advancement, with the potential to yield groundbreaking solutions for various industries and domains.”

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee highlighted, “IIT Roorkee is proud to collaborate with THDC India Limited in a transformative partnership that signifies a major leap forward in research, innovation, and technological advancement. This MoU reflects our commitment to fostering groundbreaking solutions for various industries and domains. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, facilitating both basic and translational research, and contributing to our shared vision of 'Viksit Bharat' – a developed India."

Prof. Akshay Dwivedi, Dean Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee said, “Joining hands with THDC India Limited for collaborative research and development is a testament to IIT Roorkee's enduring commitment to advancing knowledge and innovation. This partnership will allow us to leverage our technical expertise and research facilities to drive progress in vital fields of study. We are excited to recognize and build on each other's strengths, facilitating pioneering solutions in research and development."

The MoU was signed by Sh. S. K. Chauhan, HoD(R&D) from THDCIL and Professor Akshay Dwivedi, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, IIT, Roorkee.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit. And IIT Roorkee, a leading institute in technological education and research, is renowned for its contributions to academia and industry alike. This collaboration reflects IIT Roorkee's commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and bridging the gap between academia and industry to contribute to India's development vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

During the event, Mr. Sunil Chandra, Mr. Bubai Ghosh, Mr. Shekhar Chauhan from THDC and Prof. Vivek Kumar Malik, Associate Dean (Innovation and Incubation), Prof. Pravindra Kumar, Head, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Prof. Manish Shrikhande, Head, Department of Earthquake Engineering, Prof. Prakash Biswas, Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, Prof. Ramesh Chandra, Head, Institute Instrumentation Centre, Prof. Shailly Tomar, Prof. Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Prof. Prince Tiwari, Prof. Ashish Yadav, Prof. Hari Prakash Velluswamy, Prof. Sushil Kumar, Prof. N. Siva Mohanreddy, Prof. Deepak Ojha, Prof. Ashwini Kumar, Prof. Sohom Ray, Prof. Varun Kumar Singla and Mr. Vishal Tiwari were also present during the collaboration event.