Tharoor: Next Of Kharge

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Tharoor: Next Of (Mallikarjunaiah) Kharge or his immediate successor as the All India Congress Committee + Indian National Congress President. Like he contested against Kharge for the post, next time he will be opposed by Mr X and it will be a real contest but at the end, Tharoor will win, forecast, prognisticate "mathematicians-of-stars", "jugglers of astronomical vibes fully personified", "100% correct predictors", "Indrajal-Conquered experts like Pradip Chandra Sorcar, astute in jugglery, sleight-of-hand-chicanery, scientific predictions et al". Tharoor will be Kharge-successor because he is 'all purpose, all-adjusting diplomat with all howsoever diverse they be because he, 24x7, abides by you, of you, for you and so, no hassle of any kind howsoever serious the duress be". He always maintains his sweet parlance, patience, perseverence, all round cherubic behaviour, astute diplomacy, adjusting nature, accomodating all, correctly appropriate nose-up-head-high attitude, as-is-where-is specialising etc, all rare qualities but so very must in the Congress President today and Tharoos has all those traits and hence, he will be a hit as the Congress Chief, opine insiders. As of now, they are "perfectly OK" with magnanimous, immensely rational, open-to-new-ideas, do-gooder "KhargeJi". Both off-record, on-record, he has a lot of regards for Tharoor as he is "today's Congressman, fully global minded with no shackles of any kind whatsoever" and that's why, he is widely stated to be Kharge's successor next.