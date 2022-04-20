Thane: Cop Probing Rs 200 Crore Corporate Bank Account Hack Shot at

Thane: A woman police official probing a Rs 200-crore corporate hacking case in which seven people were arrested was fired upon in Virar in Palghar on Saturday night, an official said.

Assistant Inspector Sidhbhava Jaybhaye was traveling when the firing took place at around 9pm, an official said, adding that a team has rushed to the spot in Virar Phata.

"Initial reports have said the official, attached to the Crime Branch of Palghar police, is safe and unhurt. We are checking CCTV footage. Masked men fired one round and fled," he said.

She was instrumental in foiling a hacking bid by seven people of a bank account of a corporate entity. The accused were trying to steal Rs 200 crore from a bank account in neighbouring Mumbai.

—PTI