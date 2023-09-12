Thane Police recover gelatin sticks, detonators near Diva Creek

Thane: Thane’s Mumbra Police recovered gelatin sticks and detonators from a couple of abandoned boats on the Diva Creek shores, here on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The official said that 17 detonators and 16 gelatin sticks were found in the two boats and a police team which rushed there has seized the contraband items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Amarsingh Jadhav said that the gelatin sticks and detonators were purportedly being deployed by persons indulging in illegal sand mining in the region.

“A team from the Collectorate has also proceeded along with the police to the area to take charge of the detonators-gelatin sticks. No arrests have been made but we have registered a case and are investigating further,” DCP Jadhav told IANS.

The matter came to light after some alert local fishers noticed the two deserted boats on the creek shore and finding them suspicious, they informed the police.

The revenue department and police are on the lookout for the miscreants who carry out illegal sand mining in the area, which does not come under any sites for the immersion ceremonies at the end of the Ganeshotsav festival on Sep. 28.

An official explained that these explosive materials are used for illicit sand mining, to blow up the targeted spot and then collect the sand through suction pumps.

