Thane Medical Practitioner Arrested For Rape

Thane: Police have arrested a medical practitioner from city last evening for allegedly raping a nurse repeatedly. The accused doctor has a dispensary as well as hospital in the city, said woman police inspector N D Patil of Shri Nagar police station.

He has been booked under sections 376 2(E) (rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty, said the officer. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, she said.

The police said that the victim now 22, was doing internship in his dispensary in July 2012 and later worked as a nurse till June 2014 when the doctor allegedly raped her at his house and at a lodge in Mira Road.

The doctor later threatened the victim that she would be sacked from her job and he would make public their relation, said police, adding, around one-and-half year back the victim left the job with the hospital.

Two weeks back the victim had gone to the dispensary for the check up of her son who was sick, it was then that the doctor once again made advances towards her and asked as to why she was not responding and talking to him, said police.

He caught her hands and molested her, the complaint by the victim last evening against the doctor with the Shri Nagar police station stated.