Thales To Showcase Defence Technology At Defence Expo 2020

Lucknow: In line with DefExpo 2020's focus – 'Digital Transformation of Defence', Thales, a world leader in digital identity and security, will be showcasing defence technologies that are digitally driven and future focused during the five-day long Defence Expo which will commence here on February 5.

The technologies developed by Thales have the potential to enable India's armed forces to achieve high ambitions and master every decisive moment.

With a presence spanning more than six decades in the country, Thales has a rich experience of supporting India's defence modernisation needs.

At Defexpo 2020, Thales will be exhibiting its wide range of products and solutions through a series of demonstrations across four categories – Land, Naval and Air, Digital Transformation and Security. Thales will display in its Digital transformation area the Targeting and Reconnaissance pod Talios, which combines targeting and tactical reconnaissance capabilities in a single pod which will be able to embed artificial intelligence in the future. Thales will also showcase Pathmaster, the first fully configurable unmanned mine countermeasures system.

"We are enthusiastic about our participation at the DefExpo India 2020 as it allows us to demonstrate our leadership in technologies that are completely in line with the expo's theme this year – "Digital Transformation of Defence". Our trusted technologies have been helping armed forces and authorities across the world, including India, to prepare, achieve and maintain tactical superiority and ensure national security. Backed by over six decades of partnering with India, we look forward to continue playing a major role in job creation and skill development especially through our two Engineering Competence Centers in India and our local partnerships." Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, Vice President and Country Director, Thales in India said in a press statement here on Tuesday.

Thales' demos for land will include combat systems such as a fully integrated Soldier System capability, SYNAPS software defined radios among the family of communication devices, armaments and mock-up missiles supporting air defence systems such as STARStreak and lightweight multi-role missiles. In its Security corner, Thales will exhibit its Live Face Identification System, a video-based biometric facial recognition system for tracking and recognition. The company will also present Eagleshield, a multi-sensor integrated drone countermeasures solution that can detect, identify, classify and neutralise rogue drones flying at low altitude at ranges of up to 7 km. For Aero & Naval, Thales will showcase anti-submarine warfare solutions such as Captas 1 and Aero & Naval connectivity & Identification solutions such as Nextwave, Interrogator Friend Foe TSB 2510 etc.

With the display of such unique digitally driven technologies across verticals, Thales will not only reiterate its commitment towards "Make in India" and export from India, but will also showcase its upcoming plans towards the development and modernisation of the Indian armed forces. UNI