Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' gets permission to screen special show

The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, showcases Vijay in a double role as a father-son duo, with his character excelling as a field agent.

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (Thursday).

Ahead of the release, the Tamil Nadu government has given permission to conduct one special show to screen the film.

After getting the permission, on Wednesday, the film's production house took to X handle and thanked Tamil Nadu government and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.



The post read, "A big thank you to our Tamil Nadu Government and @Udhaystalin Na for granting special shows and extending the show time and supporting cinema as always @Ags_production."

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer.

The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

'GOAT' also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

The film is slated to release on 5th September.

