Thalapathy Vijay's fans celebrate release of 'Leo' trailer with great enthusiasm

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The much-anticipated trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's next film 'Leo' was released today amid much fanfare in Madurai.

Fans were seen dancing on drums and garlanding the poster. It was a moment of joy for them and they were all excited and enthusiastic about the trailer launch.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.

Makers of the upcoming film 'Leo' on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday(July 29), unveiled the first look of the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor.

Writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo."

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19.

Meanwhile, the film's production firm, Seven Screen Studio, announced on its social media website that the Leo audio event had been cancelled. The announcement created a lot of anger among Vijay fans but today Actor Vijay's fans, who were upset, have calmed down with the 'Leo' movie trailer.

