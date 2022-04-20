Thailand reports record high daily Covid-19 cases

Bangkok: Another 745 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Thailand on Monday, marking a record high spike in the number of single-day infections, according to official data.

The Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that of the new cases, 729 were local infections, 577 of which were detected in Myanmar migrants in Samut Sakhon province, where the pandemic has surged since late last month, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 16 others others were detected in quarantine facilities, according to the CCSA.

The Centre's spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said these migrant workers and their family members have been found in densely-populated neighbourhoods of Samut Sakhon, thus being at high risk of infection spread.

So far, the domestic infection has been officially reported in 54 Thai provinces, 28 of which have been declared areas under maximum control, effective from Monday, the spokesman said.

Thailand has so far reported 8,439 cases of infection, 6,379 of which were reported as domestic infection, Taweesin said.

A total of 4,352 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while the death toll stood at 65.

